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Home > Brand Desk > Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: April 22, 2026 12:14:26 IST

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Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

Delhi has one of India’s densest and most active traffic enforcement networks. Thousands of challans are issued daily across the city through a combination of speed cameras, red light detection systems and ANPR-based checks for insurance and PUC compliance. A regular challan check is one of the most practical habits a Delhi vehicle owner can develop, because fines accumulate quietly and their consequences at the RTO or during a vehicle sale are immediate and non-negotiable.

Understanding how a Delhi traffic challan is generated, what it costs and what happens if it goes unpaid gives you the information you need to stay ahead of a problem that is entirely preventable.

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How Delhi Generates and Issues Traffic Challans

Method

Violations Detected

How You Are Notified

Speed cameras

Overspeeding on arterial roads, NH48, Ring Road

SMS to registered mobile within 24 to 48 hours

Red light cameras

Signal jumping at 900+ intersections

SMS within 24 to 48 hours

ANPR cameras

Expired insurance, expired PUC

SMS or check via portal; sometimes flagged at checkpoints

Mobile enforcement units

Helmet, seatbelt, overloading, phone use

Physical challan issued on the spot

Integrated CCTV

General traffic violations at monitored junctions

SMS or portal notification

 

 

Delhi Traffic Challan Fine Amounts: Key Violations

Violation

First Offence (Rs)

Repeat Offence (Rs)

Additional Action

Overspeeding (up to 20 km/h over)

1,000 to 2,000

2,000 to 4,000

Warning recorded

Overspeeding (more than 20 km/h over)

2,000 to 4,000

4,000 to 10,000

Licence suspension possible

Red light jumping

1,000 to 5,000

5,000 to 10,000

Repeat: licence suspension

Mobile phone use while driving

5,000

10,000

3-month suspension on repeat

No seatbelt

1,000

10,000

Recorded against licence

No PUC certificate

10,000

10,000

Vehicle cannot be used until renewed

Drunk driving

10,000 or 6 months jail

15,000 or 2 years jail

Licence cancelled on repeat

 

 

How to Check Your Delhi Traffic Challan Status

        Visit the Delhi Traffic Police e-challan portal or the national Parivahan portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in

        Enter your vehicle registration number (e.g. DL 5C AB 1234) or your driving licence number

        All pending challans linked to your number will appear with violation type, date, location and amount

        Pay directly through the portal using UPI, net banking or card

        Download the payment confirmation and retain it for your records

What Unpaid Challans Actually Cost You

At RC Renewal

The RTO of Delhi detects if there are any pending challans at the time of renewing the registration certificate of the vehicle. You cannot renew your RC if there is any penalty due from your vehicle. In case of pending challans that have been piling up, you could have many penalties that need to be paid.

When Selling Your Vehicle

Potential buyers usually enquire about any pending challans at the time of buying a car in Delhi. Any car that has many pending challans loses buyer interest automatically or else is sold at the buyers negotiation rate minus the challan amount.

If Stopped by Traffic Police

The traffic policemen in Delhi have handheld devices that show you the status of any pending challans based on the registration number of your car. Having many pending challans at such an occasion will mean your car could end up getting impounded by the traffic police.

The Bottom Line

A Delhi traffic challan is not a theoretical inconvenience. It is a financial and legal liability that blocks registration renewals, reduces vehicle sale prices and can result in vehicle detention during routine stops.

A check every two to three months takes under two minutes and keeps you aware of any fines issued, including camera-based ones you may not have noticed at the time.

 

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Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

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Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

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Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You
Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You
Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You
Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

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