Delhi Traffic Challan Explained: How to Do a Challan Check and What Unpaid Fines Actually Cost You

Delhi has one of India’s densest and most active traffic enforcement networks. Thousands of challans are issued daily across the city through a combination of speed cameras, red light detection systems and ANPR-based checks for insurance and PUC compliance. A regular challan check is one of the most practical habits a Delhi vehicle owner can develop, because fines accumulate quietly and their consequences at the RTO or during a vehicle sale are immediate and non-negotiable.
Understanding how a Delhi traffic challan is generated, what it costs and what happens if it goes unpaid gives you the information you need to stay ahead of a problem that is entirely preventable.
How Delhi Generates and Issues Traffic Challans
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Method
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Violations Detected
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How You Are Notified
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Speed cameras
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Overspeeding on arterial roads, NH48, Ring Road
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SMS to registered mobile within 24 to 48 hours
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Red light cameras
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Signal jumping at 900+ intersections
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SMS within 24 to 48 hours
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ANPR cameras
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Expired insurance, expired PUC
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SMS or check via portal; sometimes flagged at checkpoints
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Mobile enforcement units
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Helmet, seatbelt, overloading, phone use
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Physical challan issued on the spot
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Integrated CCTV
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General traffic violations at monitored junctions
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SMS or portal notification
Delhi Traffic Challan Fine Amounts: Key Violations
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Violation
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First Offence (Rs)
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Repeat Offence (Rs)
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Additional Action
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Overspeeding (up to 20 km/h over)
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1,000 to 2,000
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2,000 to 4,000
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Warning recorded
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Overspeeding (more than 20 km/h over)
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2,000 to 4,000
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4,000 to 10,000
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Licence suspension possible
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Red light jumping
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1,000 to 5,000
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5,000 to 10,000
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Repeat: licence suspension
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Mobile phone use while driving
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5,000
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10,000
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3-month suspension on repeat
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No seatbelt
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1,000
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10,000
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Recorded against licence
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No PUC certificate
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10,000
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10,000
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Vehicle cannot be used until renewed
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Drunk driving
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10,000 or 6 months jail
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15,000 or 2 years jail
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Licence cancelled on repeat
How to Check Your Delhi Traffic Challan Status
• Visit the Delhi Traffic Police e-challan portal or the national Parivahan portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in
• Enter your vehicle registration number (e.g. DL 5C AB 1234) or your driving licence number
• All pending challans linked to your number will appear with violation type, date, location and amount
• Pay directly through the portal using UPI, net banking or card
• Download the payment confirmation and retain it for your records
What Unpaid Challans Actually Cost You
At RC Renewal
The RTO of Delhi detects if there are any pending challans at the time of renewing the registration certificate of the vehicle. You cannot renew your RC if there is any penalty due from your vehicle. In case of pending challans that have been piling up, you could have many penalties that need to be paid.
When Selling Your Vehicle
Potential buyers usually enquire about any pending challans at the time of buying a car in Delhi. Any car that has many pending challans loses buyer interest automatically or else is sold at the buyer’s negotiation rate minus the challan amount.
If Stopped by Traffic Police
The traffic policemen in Delhi have handheld devices that show you the status of any pending challans based on the registration number of your car. Having many pending challans at such an occasion will mean your car could end up getting impounded by the traffic police.
The Bottom Line
A Delhi traffic challan is not a theoretical inconvenience. It is a financial and legal liability that blocks registration renewals, reduces vehicle sale prices and can result in vehicle detention during routine stops.
A check every two to three months takes under two minutes and keeps you aware of any fines issued, including camera-based ones you may not have noticed at the time.