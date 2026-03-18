Dr. Anjali R. Pandey Honoured with Skill Bharat Samman 5.0 for Excellence in School Leadership

Mumbai: Dr. Anjali R. Pandey, Principal of B.S.M. Dnyananand School, Thane, has been conferred with the Skill Bharat Samman 5.0, a prestigious national recognition that honours visionary school leaders for their outstanding contribution to education and skill development in India.

The award ceremony was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, and witnessed the presence of eminent educationists, policymakers, institutional leaders, and representatives from national and international organisations. The Skill Bharat Samman celebrates leaders who are shaping future-ready education by fostering skills, values, and holistic development among students.

Dr. Pandey was recognised for her progressive leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and continuous efforts towards nurturing skill-oriented, value-based education. Under her guidance, B.S.M. Dnyananand School has consistently focused on integrating modern pedagogical practices with strong ethical and cultural foundations, preparing students for both academic success and real-world challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the Skill Bharat Association highlighted the critical role played by school leaders in nation-building. The association emphasised that educators like Dr. Pandey are instrumental in translating India’s vision of a skilled and empowered future into reality at the grassroots level.

The event also saw global acknowledgment of the Indian education system. Guy Djoken and Heather Anderson from UNESCO, along with Seema Negi, President of the Skill Bharat Association, and Vidushi Daga, Chairperson of the Skill Bharat Association, expressed appreciation for India’s evolving education landscape and the leadership driving meaningful change across schools nationwide.

Reacting to the honour, Dr. Anjali R. Pandey expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed her belief in education as a transformative force. She noted that such platforms not only celebrate individual achievements but also spotlight the collective efforts of educators who work tirelessly to shape responsible, skilled, and future-ready citizens.

The Skill Bharat Samman 5.0 continues to serve as a significant platform that recognises excellence in education leadership, reinforcing the importance of innovation, inclusivity, and skill development in India’s schooling ecosystem.

The entire B.S.M. Dnyananand School community has expressed pride in Dr. Pandey’s achievement, calling it a moment of inspiration for educators and students alike.