From Cookware to Ice creams: What’s Powering India’s Celebration Economy

As homes across India light up for the festive season, it’s not just the décor getting a refresh – kitchens, dining tables, and shopping bags are seeing their own glow-up. The festive spirit is in full swing, sparking a wave of enthusiasm that’s fuelling demand for everything from kitchen essentials to gourmet treats and retail indulgences.

The kitchen, often considered the heart of Indian homes during festivals, is where this transformation begins. Consumers are not only decluttering and upgrading but also gifting thoughtfully – and kitchenware is topping those gifting lists. From cast iron pans to compact appliances and stylish OTGs, there’s a noticeable shift toward products that offer both utility and elegance.

Commenting on this trend, Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director at Stovekraft says, “There is a shift toward affordable premium products that combine everyday utility with modern design. We are seeing demand for smart, lifestyle‑enhancing products at accessible price points. Festive gifting has also gained more traction, with cookware sets and appliances being viewed as thoughtful, long‑lasting presents. The rationalization of GST has helped revive demand in traditional categories such as pressure cookers and cookware, which will remain core to festivals and festive buying in India.”

The broader industry numbers back this up. According to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the sector is expecting a 30–40% spike in festive demand this year. Products like air fryers, mixer grinders, and induction cooktops are leading the charge, and brands like Stovekraft are seeing nationwide interest across both metros and Tier 2–3 cities.

But what’s a festive kitchen without indulgent food? India’s food industry is also basking in festive glory, particularly in categories tied to indulgence, nostalgia, and convenience. Ice creams, traditionally seen as a summer treat, are now taking a rightful place in Diwali desserts and family gatherings.

Mr. MN Jaganath, Founder & CEO of Dairy Day Ice Creams notes, “The festive season around Dussehra & Diwali typically sees an increase in consumption for the ice cream category, given that it coincides with a period of ‘second summer’. Indulgence is a key driver, with a greater skew towards ingredients such as kesar, badam, pista and other desi flavour profiles. Consumers are increasingly discovering and buying ice creams online as part of their festive grocery baskets. Overall, consumer sentiment is strong, and we expect this festival period to translate into robust growths for the category.”

Alongside frozen treats and festive sweets, another clear trend is emerging – a shift toward mindful indulgence. While consumers remain eager to celebrate, they are becoming increasingly selective about what they consume and gift. Clean, trustworthy, and health-conscious products are quickly gaining favour, redefining what festive indulgence means.

Mr. Gaurav Manchanda – Founder and Director, The Organic World and WellBe Foods explains, “We’re seeing a strong shift toward conscious indulgence this year, as compared to last year. Consumers still want to enjoy festive treats, but they’re far more mindful about what goes into them. Clean-label, chemical-free products are in demand, as people move away from mass-produced options in favour of wholesome, trustworthy alternatives. The focus has moved beyond just convenience or price today, it’s about trust, transparency, and ingredient integrity. At our stores, there’s growing interest in snacks made without maida, palm oil, or artificial additives. Label-reading is up, and gifting has also evolved – people are now choosing thoughtful, health-focused options that balance joy with wellbeing. At Wellbe Foods, we’ve seen this reflected in a steady 5–7% uptick in sales across Dussehra and Diwali, as families look for worry-free, wholesome, and curated options that align with both celebration and wellbeing.”

When asked about category performance, Manchanda added, “Festive favourites like sweets, dry fruits, healthy snacks, and desi cow ghee remain top performers. Products like cold-pressed oils, paraben-free personal care, and curated gift hampers are also gaining traction.”

And the story isn’t limited to sweet cravings. Ready-to-cook Indian staples like dosa batter, parotas, and even festive favourites like Puran Poli are flying off the shelves, fuelled by a modern need for convenience without compromise.

Sharing his thoughts on this, Mr. Rajat Diwakar, CEO (India) of iD Fresh Food observes, “At iD, the festive season has been a growth driver. This growth is fuelled by families coming together to celebrate and seeking convenient, high‑quality food solutions that allow them to enjoy traditional dishes without the time and effort of elaborate cooking. Families today are seeking authentic, home‑style food that brings comfort and tradition to the table, yet fits seamlessly into their busy lives.”

The momentum doesn’t stop at the dining table. Shopping malls, too, have emerged as cultural hubs this season, reimagined not just as retail spaces but as immersive destinations where celebrations come alive. Decked out in lights, hosting dance performances, food fests, and flash sales, malls are bustling with multi-generational families looking for more than just a shopping spree – they’re looking for shared experiences.

This shift is being strongly felt across malls operated by Gopalan Enterprises. As Dr. Prabhakar, Director, points out, “The GST reduction savings are top of mind for our customers, and it’s evident that our retailers are well-prepared and well-stocked to meet this increased demand. We’re anticipating strong footfalls across all our malls, with higher sales expected this year, supported by a robust line-up of food, entertainment, and popular movie releases.”

Nationwide, this trend is being echoed, with several Indian malls reporting up to 80% of pre-Covid footfalls, and festive sales in cities like Kolkata jumping by 10% year-on-year. Experiential retail, hybrid shopping, and expanded F&B offerings are creating a festive atmosphere that goes well beyond discounts.

“With the GST reduction in place, customers are eager to spend – and following the auspicious pre-Diwali period, we typically see a joyful surge in purchases across food & beverage, entertainment, gifting, and homeware categories. At Gopalan Malls, we’ve introduced a range of new retailers to excite and engage shoppers. We welcome everyone to come and experience the festive buzz at a Gopalan Mall near you!”, adds Dr. Prabhakar.

From the kitchen to the shopping arcade, India’s festive landscape is brimming with colour, flavour, and elevated consumer engagement. And while the season may come and go, the shifts it’s driving – toward thoughtful gifting, healthier indulgence, digital convenience, and immersive shopping – seem set to last far beyond the final diya being lit.