LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 12:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Product launches are no longer centered on a hero image and a press release. Today, they seem to be more like a visual symphony, with all the posters, banners, social media messages, and videos playing in sync. Today, a brand does not merely talk about a new offering but immerses consumers within and through all screens. With Dreamina’s AI image generator, an organization can create all this from a single idea.

So, instead of designing in silos, marketers now think in terms of waves. The same product is showcased in a website header, social ad, launch email, and vertical video, all with the same mood, lighting, and story. In this way, when a person consumes these pieces throughout their day, it feels like the product is gently following them, rather than shouting in their ear. 

You Might Be Interested In

As a result, product launches have become an experience in itself. When you are not just launching a product, you are entering a character in the virtual world, and every visual element helps create who this character is.

Why modern launches have taken a more cinematic feel rather than a commercial

What feels different about today’s product launches is how storytelling has slipped into marketing. Brands borrow from movies, fashion editorials, and social content and blend these into something that feels more like a narrative than an ad.

Today, a launch now typically includes:

A poster striking to create a mood.

Set of banners teasing features and use cases

Social visuals that demonstrate the product in day-to-day life

A small video that gives it character.

All these are interlinked: the colors, the textures, and the compositions repeat themselves to create one visual memory in the audience’s psyche. This approach works because people do not remember specs; they remember feelings. And when every visual in the launch shares the same emotional tone, the product starts to feel familiar, even before it is owned.

The hidden power of visual consistency

Visual consistency is not about reproducing the same picture throughout. Visual consistency is about speaking the same visual vocabulary. A brand might change its crop, background, and layout, but lighting, color, and mood should be recognizable.

In addition, consistency creates trust among customers, too. For example, a customer can view an advert for a product on social platforms and proceed to the site, and the entire process seems seamless.

This is where AI-powered workflows make all the difference. Dreamina’s AI art generator allows the creation of several interpretations based on one idea, selecting the most appropriate ones for each site, all sharing the same artistic identity.

 

What this means is that there is less time for recreation and more time for refinement. Rather than having to recreate the same product in ten different ways, a group is now free to explore a total of ten creative avenues and select the best ones.

where video fills in the launch tale

Pictures are what construct the world of images but what makes it alive are videos. In current product launches, videos are no longer additional features but an essential part of product launches and understanding. By using Dreamina’s AI video generator, brands are able to make storytelling videos right from texts or images, further extending their visual campaign into videos without jeopardizing their style.

A product scene by itself can be morphed into a short vertical video that showcases a texture, a shape, or a use in a way that static images cannot. This is not a complex animation and effect. This is about showcasing a product in a cinematic and emotionally engaging manner that is native to a social feed and an online advertisement.

If the video has the same lighting, composition, and color story as the posters and banners, it feels as if this is just one movie as everything is part of the overall video message.

How Dreamina translates an idea into a launch-ready visually-driven system

Dreamina seems like a hub for creativity related to this process. You begin with an idea and then develop to encompass all aspects necessary in a new launch. Here’s how:

Step 1: Write a detailed text prompt

Go to Dreamina and construct an extended text message that embodies both product as well as an emotion for your desired product-launch message to induce. For example, you could choose such an extended message for your product as follows:

A sleek wireless earbud case on a soft fabric surface, warm studio lighting, subtle shadows, modern minimal style, space for headline text, designed to work for posters, social ads, and website banners, premium but approachable mood.

Therefore, it is important to highlight in this article that there are various tools that help in making product images or product presentations.

 

Step 2: Refine parameters and generate

Select the model of choice based on your brand identity, and set the aspect ratio to accommodate your primary platform, such as portrait-oriented models with a vertical aspect ratio if you will be using social media. Set your desired size and resolution, 1k or 2k, depending on how detailed you want the generated result to be, and finally, click on Dreamina’s icon.

 

Step 3: Customize & Download 

The customization options in Dreamina’s AI, such as inpaint, can be used to add details to products, create, remove, and retouch. When ready, click on the Download icon in the corner of the page to save your assets.

 

How launch teams employ this toolkit in reality

What is exciting about this new toolkit is the way it revolutionizes collaboration. Designers, marketers, or teams no longer have to wait for each other. Rather, they all receive data from the same source.

A typical flow might include the following:

The design team now constitutes a hero design in Dreamina

The marketing team chooses variations in advertisements and banners

The social team will rely on the same reference to produce clips.

The team that manages the website adjusts the graphics used in headers and product pages

As all of it has the same root of creativity, the launch remains in line even as it goes multi-platform. This also enables faster testing. Various tries at different looks or even different mood colors or different frames can be done quickly without relaunching the entire process.

A more human way of introducing new things

What lies at the heart of this toolkit is surprising: a very old-fashioned concept: storytelling. Consumers want to feel a link to a new product. They want to know not just what something does, but how something relates to them.

When posters, banners, social media creatives, and videos convey the same message, an immediate connection can be made.

Dreamina opens the doors for such storytelling to happen. The application will help even small teams to have a big launch experience.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Zero Trust Security: Why It’s the Future of Cyber Defense

What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

Gold Markets in Early 2026: Breaking Records and Setting New Trends

Best PMS Services in India 2026

LATEST NEWS

Adani International School Hosts IRIS National Fair, Showcasing India’s Emerging STEM Talent

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Why Was An FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

Aye Finance IPO Opens ₹1,010 Crore Issue for Micro & Small Enterprise Lending; Fresh Issue and OFS to Boost Capital, Listing on Feb 16

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

SHARES CLAIM DOST Simplifies IEPF Claim Refund and Share Recovery Process for Investors

Adani Energy Solutions Strengthens India’s Green Energy Backbone Through 6,000 MW Integrated Green Energy Corridor

Row Over Tejasvi Surya’s Detention In Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Protest — What We Know So Far

‘Used As Carpet’: Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator
Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator
Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator
Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

QUICK LINKS