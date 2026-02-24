LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:42:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

JAIPUR, INDIA – February 18, 2026 – The Ice Lane, a trailblazer in artisanal jewelry, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Lab-Grown Polki Collection. This debut marks a significant shift in the industry, combining the regal “uncut” aesthetic of traditional Polki with the ethical and structural advantages of modern lab-grown diamonds.

As the Indian jewelry market enters a “Smart Luxury” era—with lab-grown diamond consumption projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2030—The Ice Lane is leading the charge by applying 400-year-old Jadau techniques to sustainably created stones.

You Might Be Interested In

Tradition Meets Technical Innovation

While natural Polki is often criticized for its fragility and “lock-and-key” occasional wear, The Ice Lane’s new collection utilizes high-durability lab-grown diamonds. These stones are chemically identical to mined diamonds but engineered for better structural integrity, allowing for more intricate, lightweight designs suitable for the modern lifestyle.

“Our goal was to solve the biggest pain point of heritage jewelry: wearability,” said Hema Khatwani, CEO and Founder of The Ice Lane. “By focusing on lab grown polki jewelry, we are offering the same raw, rustic charm of uncut diamonds but at a price point and durability level that allows our clients to wear their heirlooms every day, not just on wedding days.”

The Science of Sustainable Splendor

  • Ethical Luxury: Each piece is 100% conflict-free, utilizing lab-grown diamonds that require significantly fewer natural resources than traditional mining.

  • Accessibility: The collection offers the grandeur of Polki at a 40–60% lower price point, making high-carat heritage looks accessible to a younger, ethically-conscious demographic.

  • Craftsmanship: Despite the modern origin of the stones, every piece is handset by master artisans in Jaipur, requiring over 120 man-hours per necklace set.

Beyond heritage styles, the brand is also seeing a surge in demand for contemporary silhouettes, particularly in their collection of Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Rings, which have become a staple for millennial engagements in 2026.

About The Ice Lane

Founded in 2019 by Hema Khatwani, The Ice Lane is a vertically integrated jewelry house. With its manufacturing base in Surat and design headquarters in Ajmer, the brand specializes in lab-grown diamonds and traditional Polki. The Ice Lane is dedicated to transparency, innovation, and the democratization of luxury.

 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Everything We Know About the New Compact Flagship

From Local to Global: SOL Brand Solutions Expands Its Footprint in the Global Exhibition Industry

How AI Interview Modules Can Help Job Seekers Improve Their Interview Skills

Nippo’s MSME-First Approach: Building a Sustainable and Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection
The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection
The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection
The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

QUICK LINKS