The Ice Lane Redefines Heritage Luxury with the Launch of its Sustainable Lab-Grown Polki Collection

JAIPUR, INDIA – February 18, 2026 – The Ice Lane, a trailblazer in artisanal jewelry, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Lab-Grown Polki Collection. This debut marks a significant shift in the industry, combining the regal “uncut” aesthetic of traditional Polki with the ethical and structural advantages of modern lab-grown diamonds.

As the Indian jewelry market enters a “Smart Luxury” era—with lab-grown diamond consumption projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2030—The Ice Lane is leading the charge by applying 400-year-old Jadau techniques to sustainably created stones.

Tradition Meets Technical Innovation

While natural Polki is often criticized for its fragility and “lock-and-key” occasional wear, The Ice Lane’s new collection utilizes high-durability lab-grown diamonds. These stones are chemically identical to mined diamonds but engineered for better structural integrity, allowing for more intricate, lightweight designs suitable for the modern lifestyle.

“Our goal was to solve the biggest pain point of heritage jewelry: wearability,” said Hema Khatwani, CEO and Founder of The Ice Lane. “By focusing on lab grown polki jewelry, we are offering the same raw, rustic charm of uncut diamonds but at a price point and durability level that allows our clients to wear their heirlooms every day, not just on wedding days.”

The Science of Sustainable Splendor

Ethical Luxury: Each piece is 100% conflict-free, utilizing lab-grown diamonds that require significantly fewer natural resources than traditional mining.

Each piece is 100% conflict-free, utilizing lab-grown diamonds that require significantly fewer natural resources than traditional mining. Accessibility: The collection offers the grandeur of Polki at a 40–60% lower price point , making high-carat heritage looks accessible to a younger, ethically-conscious demographic.

The collection offers the grandeur of Polki at a , making high-carat heritage looks accessible to a younger, ethically-conscious demographic. Craftsmanship: Despite the modern origin of the stones, every piece is handset by master artisans in Jaipur, requiring over 120 man-hours per necklace set.

Beyond heritage styles, the brand is also seeing a surge in demand for contemporary silhouettes, particularly in their collection of Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Rings, which have become a staple for millennial engagements in 2026.

About The Ice Lane

Founded in 2019 by Hema Khatwani, The Ice Lane is a vertically integrated jewelry house. With its manufacturing base in Surat and design headquarters in Ajmer, the brand specializes in lab-grown diamonds and traditional Polki. The Ice Lane is dedicated to transparency, innovation, and the democratization of luxury.