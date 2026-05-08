Credent Connect N Care Crosses INR 200 Crore Revenue, Strengthens India’s Healthcare Diagnostics Supply Chain

New Delhi [India], May 8: As India’s diagnostics sector continues to expand rapidly, the spotlight is increasingly shifting toward a lesser-discussed but critical component of healthcare delivery: pre-analytical logistics. At the center of this transformation is Credent Connect N Care Limited, which has crossed ₹200 crore in revenue in FY 2025–26, while maintaining profitability and sustaining an approximate 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the healthcare supply chain—ensuring the safe, timely, and temperature-controlled transportation of patient samples from collection points to diagnostic laboratories. This layer, often invisible to patients, plays a decisive role in determining the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic outcomes.

In modern healthcare, diagnostic accuracy depends not only on laboratory capabilities but also on how effectively samples are handled before they reach the lab. Delays, temperature fluctuations, or compromised handling can significantly impact test results.

Credent has built its business by addressing these challenges at scale. Its logistics network is designed to manage time-sensitive biological samples under strict protocols, ensuring consistency across geographies.

By focusing on this pre-analytical phase, the company enables diagnostic laboratories to expand operations without compromising on quality—an increasingly important factor as demand for testing grows across urban and semi-urban India.

Over the years, Credent has developed a nationwide network that reflects both reach and operational depth. The company is currently present in over 450 cities and covers more than 20,000 PIN codes, supported by a trained field force exceeding 6,500 professionals.

₹200 Cr+Revenue FY26 ~40%Revenue CAGR 10L+Samples / Month 450+Cities 6,500+Field Professionals 20,000+PIN Codes

It handles over 10 lakh samples every month, providing a mix of intra-city and inter-city logistics, along with home collection and supply chain management services for healthcare providers.

This scale positions the company as a key operational partner for diagnostic labs seeking reliability in sample movement—a requirement that has grown in importance with the rise of preventive healthcare and home-based diagnostics.

India’s healthcare industry is projected to grow at a steady pace, with diagnostics emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments. However, industry experts note that laboratory expansion alone is insufficient to meet rising demand.

Credent operates at this intersection of healthcare and infrastructure, building a network-driven model that combines logistics precision with domain-specific expertise. The operational complexity involved in handling biological samples—ranging from compliance requirements to temperature sensitivity—creates a high barrier to entry, offering long-term competitive advantages to established players.

According to Tarun Sharma, Managing Director of Credent Connect N Care Limited, the company’s role goes beyond logistics. “Healthcare growth in India depends on how efficiently we can move patient samples to diagnostic services even from remote towns.

Credent is building that connectivity infrastructure—ensuring samples move faster, safer, and more reliably across the country.”

As healthcare delivery in India evolves toward preventive care, decentralized testing, and home diagnostics, the importance of pre-analytical logistics is expected to increase significantly.

Industry observers believe that companies capable of building robust, compliant, and scalable logistics networks will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of diagnostics growth.

With its expanding footprint, operational scale, and focus on reliability, Credent Connect N Care Limited is positioning itself as a foundational player in this ecosystem—quietly powering the systems that make timely and accurate diagnostics possible.