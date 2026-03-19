IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Our student, Urvashi Patel received the trophy for winning the speech competition at IMA.



Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19: In a proud moment for higher education in the region, Ms. Urvashi Patel, a BBA II Year student from IPS Academy, IBMR, North Campus – a DAVV affiliated college on the Indore-Ujjain Road – has clinched first place in a fiercely contested speech competition organized by the prestigious Indore Management Association (IMA).

Outshining competitors from 25 other renowned colleges, Ms. Urvashi’s eloquent delivery and insightful perspectives earned her this coveted honor. Her victory paves the way for an even bigger stage: she has been selected to represent IPS Academy at the 33rd International Management Conclave, scheduled for February 28, 2026 at the Brilliant Convention, Indore.

This elite gathering will bring together distinguished academicians, educationists and top industry leaders. Ms. Urvashi will share the podium with eminent management experts and guest speakers, showcasing her prowess on critical topic entitled “Innovating India: Swadeshi, Swabhavik and Swanirmit”, shaping the future of business and leadership.

Principal Dr. S.L. Kale expressed immense pride, stating, “Urvashi’s triumph over 25 top colleges exemplifies the caliber of talent we nurture and her platform at the International Management Conclave will elevate IPS Academy’s global presence.” Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary warmly congratulated Ms. Urvashi affirming the institution’s dedication to fostering such excellence.

The achievement underscores IPS Academy’s North Campus, commitment to nurturing communication skills and leadership talent among students, positioning the institution as a hub for excellence in management education.

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