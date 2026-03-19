LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > Business > IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 16:22:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Our student, Urvashi Patel received the trophy for winning the speech competition at IMA.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19: In a proud moment for higher education in the region, Ms. Urvashi Patel, a BBA II Year student from IPS Academy, IBMR, North Campus – a DAVV affiliated college on the Indore-Ujjain Road – has clinched first place in a fiercely contested speech competition organized by the prestigious Indore Management Association (IMA).

Outshining competitors from 25 other renowned colleges, Ms. Urvashi’s eloquent delivery and insightful perspectives earned her this coveted honor. Her victory paves the way for an even bigger stage: she has been selected to represent IPS Academy at the 33rd International Management Conclave, scheduled for February 28, 2026 at the Brilliant Convention, Indore.

You Might Be Interested In

This elite gathering will bring together distinguished academicians, educationists and top industry leaders. Ms. Urvashi will share the podium with eminent management experts and guest speakers, showcasing her prowess on critical topic entitled “Innovating India: Swadeshi, Swabhavik and Swanirmit”, shaping the future of business and leadership.

Principal Dr. S.L. Kale expressed immense pride, stating, “Urvashi’s triumph over 25 top colleges exemplifies the caliber of talent we nurture and her platform at the International Management Conclave will elevate IPS Academy’s global presence.” Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary warmly congratulated Ms. Urvashi affirming the institution’s dedication to fostering such excellence.

The achievement underscores IPS Academy’s North Campus, commitment to nurturing communication skills and leadership talent among students, positioning the institution as a hub for excellence in management education.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Who Is Udhayanidhi Stalin? From Tamil Cinema Star To Deputy CM, Now Key Face of DMK’s 2026 Election Battle

Arvore Healthcare Reinforces Legacy Leadership in Orthopedic Implants, Strengthening Its Position as a Trusted Partner to Surgeons Across India and Global Markets

Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Receives Honorary Knighthood Insignia

BJP Announces First Candidate List For Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Fields Pradyut Bordoloi From Dispur And CM Himanta Biswa Sarma From Jalukbari

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

Pentagon Pushes Record $200 Billion War Budget As Iran Conflict Drains US Weapons, Trump Separately Eyes 1.5 Trillion

DDU Result 2026 Announced, Check Semester-Wise Results Here

UP Shocker: Man Sees Wife’s ‘Blue Drum And Cement’ Facebook Post Sent To Her Lover Along With His Photo, Lets Her Go With Him | WATCH

IPL Records | Fastest Hundreds in IPL: From Chris Gayle to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — Check Full List of Batters Here

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Who Is Dipika Pallikal? Wife Of A Popular Sportsperson, Couple Welcomes 3rd Child, Reveals Name, All You Need To Know

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

Nifty 50 Leads Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 2,500 Points; ₹11.5 Lakh Crore Wiped Out Amid Rising Crude, Fed Fears

NCERT Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Key Details Here

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave
IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave
IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave
IPS Academy Student Bags Top Spot in Speech Contest, Set to Shine at International Management Conclave

QUICK LINKS