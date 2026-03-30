New wave of Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry led by Ivana Jewels

New Delhi [India], March 28: India’s diamond jewellery market is undergoing a significant transformation. Today’s buyers are no longer limited to traditional choices; they are exploring modern, versatile, and value-driven options that align with their lifestyle.

From lab-grown diamond earrings to statement pieces like a wedding diamond necklace, consumer preferences are evolving rapidly. This shift is being driven by a growing awareness of pricing, design flexibility, and ethical sourcing.

In this changing landscape, Ivana Jewels is a trusted lab-grown diamond brand in India, helping customers navigate modern jewellery choices with certified diamonds, transparent pricing, and contemporary designs.

As the demand for lab grown diamond jewellery continues to grow across India, Ivana Jewels has established its presence in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Surat, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. By expanding into multiple urban markets, the brand is making certified lab-grown diamonds more accessible to modern buyers who are seeking transparency, design variety, and better pricing options across regions.

Ivana Jewels Expanding Its Presence Across New Cities

Building on its growing footprint, Ivana Jewels is actively expanding into new markets to meet rising consumer demand. The brand has recently opened new stores in Pune and Lajpat Nagar, further strengthening its reach in major jewellery hubs. Looking ahead, Ivana Jewels is set to expand into additional cities such as Thane and Hyderabad in the coming months, reflecting its commitment to making lab grown diamond jewellery accessible to a wider audience across India.

The Rise of Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery

Lab-grown diamonds are gaining strong momentum across India. These diamonds are created using advanced technology but offer the same brilliance, durability, and appearance as natural diamonds.

Jewellery categories such as lab-grown diamond rings, lab-grown diamond earrings, and lab-grown diamond pendants are increasingly preferred for both everyday wear and special occasions.

The key reason behind this shift is simple: buyers can now access premium-quality diamond jewellery at a more affordable price point, without compromising on aesthetics or durability.

Earrings: Everyday Essentials with Modern Appeal

Earrings remain one of the most popular jewellery categories. From classic diamond stud designs to elegant solitaire diamond earrings, buyers are choosing pieces that can be worn daily.

At the same time, lab-grown diamond earrings are becoming a go-to choice due to their affordability and variety. These designs offer flexibility for both minimal and statement looks, making them suitable for work, events, and casual wear.

Rings: From Minimal to Statement Styles

Rings continue to dominate the jewellery market, driven by both engagement and fashion trends. The lab-grown diamond ring is one of the most searched categories, especially among younger buyers.

In addition to traditional styles, bold designs like the cocktail ring are also gaining attention. These rings allow individuals to express personality through unique designs and larger stones, something made more accessible through lab-grown diamonds.

Bracelets & Bangles: Rising Demand in Modern Jewellery

Bracelets have seen a sharp increase in popularity, especially high-volume categories like the tennis bracelet and diamond tennis bracelet.

Their sleek and continuous design makes them a timeless accessory. Buyers are increasingly searching for:

Tennis bracelet for women

Diamond bracelet for men

Lab-grown diamond bracelet

Similarly, traditional styles such as the diamond bangle are being redesigned to suit modern preferences, blending heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

Bridal Jewellery: Blending Tradition with Modern Design

Wedding jewellery remains one of the most important segments in India. However, modern brides are moving toward lighter, more wearable designs.

Popular choices include:

Wedding diamond necklace

Bridal diamond necklace

Polki earrings

Today’s buyers often combine traditional elements with modern diamond jewellery, creating a balanced and personalized bridal look.

Why Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Gaining Popularity

Several factors are driving the growth of lab-grown diamond jewellery:

Better affordability compared to mined diamonds

Access to larger and higher-quality stones

Ethical and environmentally conscious sourcing

Wide variety across jewellery categories

This allows buyers to invest in multiple jewellery pieces, whether it’s a pair of solitaire diamond earrings or a statement diamond tennis bracelet, without exceeding their budget.

Jewellery Trends During Changing Market Conditions

Even during uncertain or volatile economic times, jewellery continues to remain a preferred purchase category. However, buying behavior has shifted.

Consumers are now more focused on:

Value for money

Practical and wearable designs

Certified and transparent purchases

This is where lab-grown diamond jewellery stands out. It offers a balance of luxury and practicality, making it an attractive choice for modern buyers.

Brands that focus on transparency, design innovation, and accessibility are gaining attention as consumers become more research-driven in their purchase decisions.

Conclusion

India’s jewellery market is evolving, and lab-grown diamonds are at the center of this transformation. As the space grows, brands like Ivana Jewels continue to shape how modern buyers experience fine jewellery. From everyday essentials like diamond stud earrings to occasion wear such as bridal diamond necklaces and tennis bracelets, buyers are embracing a more informed and flexible approach to jewellery.

With increasing awareness, better pricing, and growing design options, lab-grown diamond jewellery is not just an alternative; it is becoming the preferred choice for many.

FAQs

1. What is lab-grown diamond jewellery?

Lab-grown diamond jewellery features diamonds created in controlled laboratory environments. These diamonds have the same physical and visual properties as natural diamonds, making them a genuine and affordable alternative.

2. Are lab-grown diamond earrings a good choice?

Yes, lab grown diamond earrings are a great choice for everyday and occasion wear. They offer the same brilliance as natural diamonds but at a more affordable price, making them popular among modern buyers.

3. What is a tennis bracelet, and why is it popular?

A tennis bracelet is a flexible bracelet with a continuous line of diamonds. It is popular due to its elegant and minimal design, and styles like diamond tennis bracelets and tennis bracelets for women are widely in demand.

4. What should I consider when buying a wedding diamond necklace?

When buying a wedding diamond necklace, consider factors like design, weight, diamond quality, and comfort. Many buyers also explore bridal diamond necklace options that blend traditional and modern styles.

5. What are solitaire diamond earrings?

Solitaire diamond earrings feature a single prominent diamond in each earring, offering a timeless and elegant look. They are often preferred over simple diamond stud styles for their premium appeal.

6. Are polki earrings still in trend?

Yes, polki earrings remain popular, especially for weddings and festive occasions. They are often paired with modern diamond jewellery to create a balanced traditional and contemporary look.

7. What types of diamond jewellery are trending in India?

Trending categories include:

Lab-grown diamond ring

Lab-grown diamond pendant

Lab-grown diamond bracelet

Cocktail ring

Diamond bangle

These pieces are popular for both daily wear and special occasions.

8. Is lab-grown diamond jewellery worth buying?

Yes, lab-grown diamond jewellery is worth buying as it offers better value, larger stone options, and ethical sourcing compared to natural diamonds.

9. Are there diamond jewellery options available for men?

Yes, there is growing demand for men’s jewellery, such as diamond bracelets for men and minimal diamond accessories designed for everyday wear.

10. Where can I buy lab-grown diamond jewellery in India?

You can buy lab-grown diamond jewellery from both offline stores and online platforms of brands like Ivana Jewels. Many buyers prefer online options for better variety, transparent pricing, and certified products.