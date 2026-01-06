Bollywood Celebrities Explore JP Infra’s Club Marvel at North Garden City’s Iconic 1 Lakh + Sq. Ft. Lifestyle Landmark

Actress Rhea Chakraborty exploring JP Infra’s Club Marvel at North Garden City, Mira Road

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Star power met elevated living as Bollywood celebrities and leading lifestyle influencers explored JP Infra’s Club Marvel, the newly unveiled one lakh+ sq. ft. lifestyle landmark at North Garden City, Mira Road.

In a spectacular display of glamour and excitement, Club Marvel opened its doors to a dazzling lineup of personalities, instantly placing Mira Road on Mumbai’s celebrity map.

The showcase witnessed the presence of notable Bollywood celebrities, including Rhea Chakraborty, Saiee Manjrekar, Jim Sarbh, and Nikita Dutta, among others, who explored the clubhouse’s scale, design sensibility, and immersive spaces. Complementing this star presence, prominent lifestyle influencers such as Curly Tales’ Kamiya Jani, Khushnaz Ashdin Turner, Natasha Luthra, Prerna Mehra, Funcho, Rafique Merchant, and Mayank Agarwal amplified the buzz across digital platforms. Their social media coverage offered audiences a closer look at Club Marvel’s striking architecture, vibrant interiors, and world-class amenities, sparking widespread digital conversations. The clubhouse has swiftly emerged as one of Mumbai’s most talked-about lifestyle destinations, drawing admiration for its design-forward approach and holistic living experiences.

Speaking about the unveiling, Mr Shubham Jain, Managing Director, JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd.,said, “Club Marvel represents the future of integrated living. We envisioned a space that goes far beyond amenities and becomes a true lifestyle anchor for our residents. The overwhelming appreciation reaffirms that we have created something truly special for all new buyers, an environment where people can bond, rejuvenate, and celebrate life every day. With Club Marvel, North Garden City sets a new benchmark for elevated living in the MMR.”

Actress Nikita Dutta exploring JP Infra’s Club Marvel at North Garden City, Mira Road

Spread across seven levels and spanning over one lakh square feet, Club Marvel is envisioned as a vibrant, multi-functional hub bringing together wellness, leisure, dining, learning, and recreation under one roof. Its curated collaborations further enrich the experience, including:

Kamats offering refined culinary indulgence

offering refined culinary indulgence Dignity Foundation managing a dedicated Senior Citizens’ Arena

managing a dedicated Senior Citizens’ Arena Bhaktivedanta Wellness Centre extending holistic healthcare

extending holistic healthcare EuroKids providing early-learning excellence

From dynamic sports zones and wellness areas to relaxed lounges and thoughtfully designed social spaces, Club Marvel caters to residents across age groups. The clubhouse also serves as a platform for community engagement, hosting wellness sessions, family gatherings, festive celebrations, and cultural activities.

With rapid infrastructural development and increasing demand for integrated living, Mira Road is emerging as one of Mumbai’s most dynamic lifestyle corridors. The launch of Club Marvel further strengthens JP Infra’s vision of building purpose-driven communities that enhance quality of life and redefine the residential experience across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As celebrities explored its offerings, one message resonated across their posts and stories that Club Marvel isn’t just a clubhouse; it’s where lifestyle meets star appeal with palatial living.

