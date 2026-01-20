BRMGSU Leads Human Rights & Social Security Meet for Unorganised Workers

New Delhi [India], January 20: Hooghly witnessed a massive mobilisation of unorganised sector workers as a large-scale conference on Human Rights Awareness and Social Security for Unorganised Sector Workers – 2026 was held at Dunlop Maidan. More than 20,000 workers participated, most of them railway Mall Godam (goods shed) labourers from different districts of West Bengal.

The conference focused on strengthening awareness around labour rights, human dignity, and access to social security for workers outside formal employment structures. It was jointly organised by the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) and the Bharatiya Labour Union, with support from SGT University and Nomo Foundation. The objective was to create a collective platform where workers could better understand labour laws, human rights provisions, and welfare schemes meant for their protection.

BRMGSU Background:

The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union has been actively working for the welfare and rights of railway goods shed labourers across India. Over the years, the union has consistently raised issues related to job security, minimum wages, occupational health and safety, and social protection for Mall Godam workers, many of whom operate in highly informal and vulnerable conditions. Through sustained advocacy, dialogue with authorities, and grassroots mobilisation, BRMGSU has emerged as a strong and credible voice for unorganised railway labourers.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, President of BRMGSU, who highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by unorganised workers, including lack of job security, inadequate wages, limited healthcare facilities, and absence of social protection. He stressed that unity, legal awareness, and organised action are essential to securing dignity and justice for Mall Godam labourers.

The conference was attended by Priyank Kanoongo, Hon’ble Member of the National Human Rights Commission, as Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he stated that labour rights are an integral part of human rights. Referring to his recent visits to railway goods sheds across West Bengal, he shared insights from direct interactions with workers and assured that the issues raised would be pursued through appropriate institutional mechanisms.

Sheo Prasad Tiwari, National General Secretary of TUCC, attended as Special Guest and highlighted the importance of collective struggle and strong trade union movements in protecting workers’ rights.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Labour addressed the gathering on key enforcement and welfare issues. Anil Jena spoke on labour law enforcement and statutory rights, while Dwipannita Jena highlighted occupational health and safety concerns. Shitangshu Tai elaborated on welfare schemes and social security benefits available to unorganised workers.

Legal perspectives were shared by Sanjay Ghosh and Kobir Ghosh, who stressed the importance of legal awareness and judicial support in strengthening the fight for labour rights.

The conference concluded with a call for sustained unity and organised efforts, led by Indu Sekhar Chakroborty, General Secretary of BRMGSU, reaffirming commitment to the ongoing movement for human rights, social security, and dignity of labour for unorganised sector workers.

