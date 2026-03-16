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Home > Business News > Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 16, 2026 11:12:17 IST

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Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Singer, performer, and one of India’s most celebrated wedding and youth-concert icons, Ameya Dabli, continues to shine as a voice that inspires millions. Known for his powerful stage presence and soulful versatility, Ameya has carved a rare position in the music and live entertainment space, effortlessly bridging devotion, culture, and contemporary artistry.

Ameya is now gearing up for his much-awaited concert “Bhajan Clubbing”, an immersive musical fusion of devotion and contemporary sound. On 15th March 2026, from 5:00 PM onwards at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, it is a first-of-its-kind spiritual-meets-modern music experience, Bhajan Clubbing promises to resonate with families, youth, and cultural music lovers alike.

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

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He has performed for the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu, gracing a distinguished gathering attended by the RRM, CDS, COAS, and CNS, India’s complete military leadership.

He has also shared the space with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a testament to the respect he commands as an artist capable of representing India’s cultural spirit at the highest platforms.

Ameya’s flagship social initiative, Stories That Inspire, has grown into a nationwide movement. Featuring icons of courage and leadership, the series has emotionally impacted millions. A standout episode featured Anil Chauhan, who shared a profound story of bravery that struck a deep chord with viewers across the nation.

“Whether it is singing before the Honourable President and Prime Minister or performing for young dreamers at my concerts, my mission remains the same: to inspire, to celebrate, and to create moments that stay with people forever,” says Ameya Dabli

As one of India’s leading wedding performers, Ameya Dabli is synonymous with high-end celebrations, spiritual musicality, Sufi renditions, and unforgettable live sets. His youth concerts are equally iconic, upbeat, meaningful, and deeply motivational.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

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Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

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Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai
Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai
Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai
Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

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