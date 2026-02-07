Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 07: CA Shalesh Ghedia, along with senior SLT (Senior Leadership Team of the Professional Cell and other fellow mates) members, has formally written a detailed representation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, highlighting several pressing issues faced by schools, teachers, students, and parents across the state.

In the Letter CA Shailesh Ghedia, as his role as the BJP Professional Cell Mumbai President has requested the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s intervention to address these concerns at the policy and administrative levels. Members expressed confidence that timely resolution of these issues will reduce stress on educators, enhance institutional transparency, and significantly improve the quality of education across Maharashtra.

The letter focuses on practical, solution-oriented reforms aimed at strengthening school education administration, reducing unnecessary burdens on teachers, and ensuring uninterrupted academic delivery for students.

Key Issues Highlighted in the Representation include:

Rationalisation of School Inspections: Recommendation to conduct inspections under a single framework—either SQAAF or Mukhyamantri Sunder Shala—to avoid duplication and excessive documentation pressure on teachers.

Recommendation to conduct inspections under a single framework—either SQAAF or Mukhyamantri Sunder Shala—to avoid duplication and excessive documentation pressure on teachers. NMMS Income Certificate Difficulties: Simplification and digitisation of income certificate verification to ensure deserving students do not miss out on scholarships due to procedural delays.

Simplification and digitisation of income certificate verification to ensure deserving students do not miss out on scholarships due to procedural delays. Structured NMMS Guidance Lectures: Request for official orientation sessions at school or block level to improve awareness and success rates among students and parents.

Request for official orientation sessions at school or block level to improve awareness and success rates among students and parents. Clarity on TET Examination Policy: Proposal to mandate TET only for newly appointed or recently qualified teachers, while exempting senior and experienced educators to prevent demotivation.

Proposal to mandate TET only for newly appointed or recently qualified teachers, while exempting senior and experienced educators to prevent demotivation. Excessive Online & Non-Academic Workload: Appeal to reduce repetitive clerical tasks and allow teachers to focus on core academic responsibilities.

Appeal to reduce repetitive clerical tasks and allow teachers to focus on core academic responsibilities. Server & Technical Issues: Recommendation for stronger digital infrastructure and flexible deadlines during technical failures.

Recommendation for stronger digital infrastructure and flexible deadlines during technical failures. ABHA Card Creation for Students: Call for a fully online, centralised system to avoid coordination challenges between schools and health departments.

Call for a fully online, centralised system to avoid coordination challenges between schools and health departments. Election Duties for Teachers: Suggestion to deploy teachers judiciously for election work to prevent disruption of academic schedules and loss of teaching days.

Suggestion to deploy teachers judiciously for election work to prevent disruption of academic schedules and loss of teaching days. Seniority Scale Approval & Transparency: Strong emphasis on time-bound, transparent approval of seniority scale files, online tracking systems, and zero tolerance against any form of corruption or harassment.

Leadership Viewpoint

Confirming the development, Mr. Mahesh Bhambwani, Media Secretary – BJP Professional Cell, stated that “the representation has been officially submitted to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, keeping in mind the larger public interest and the long-term vision of strengthening Maharashtra’s education ecosystem.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Mahesh Bhambwani emphasized that the BJP Professional Cell continues to act as a bridge between grassroots professionals and the government, ensuring that genuine concerns are communicated through structured and policy-oriented dialogue. Known for his clear communication and issue-based advocacy, Mr. Bhambwani aims to promote good governance, transparency, and people-centric reforms under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Devendra Fadnavis.

