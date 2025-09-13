Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 10:30:12 IST

New Delhi [India], September 12: The spirit of conservation and environmental stewardship was brought to life at the Eco Warrior Awards 2025 and the 3rd edition of the Eco Warrior Conclave, held in New Delhi this evening. Organised by Indian Masterminds in collaboration with the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association, the event recognised outstanding individuals and innovative initiatives that are shaping the future of India’s environmental landscape.

The evening was graced by Mr Bharat Lal, Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as the Chief Guest, alongside several eminent dignitaries, senior IFS officers, and leaders from India’s corporate and environmental sectors.

The event began with a solemn tribute on the occasion of National Forest Martyrs’ Day, commemorating those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect India’s forests and wildlife.

Among the other distinguished guests were Mr. S K Awasthi, Director General of Forests; Mr. C.P. Goyal, Member of the Central Empowered Committee; Dr. S.P. Yadav, Director General of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA); Ms Jyotsna Sitling, Patron of the IFS Association; Ms Monalisa Das, Secretary General of the IFS Association; Prabhakar Singh, Co-Founder of Indian Masterminds; and Mr. Sharad Gupta, Editor of Indian Masterminds.

Special guests included Mr. Ramveer Tanwar, famously known as Pondman of India; and IRS Rohit Mehra, fondly known as Green Man of India.

The Minister Address 

Union Minister of Forests, Climate Change, and Environment, Mr. Bhupender Yadav, was scheduled to be the Chief Guest. However, due to an urgent function and programme convened by the Prime Minister, he was unable to attend in person. Despite his absence, Mr. Yadav sent a special video message to inspire and encourage the dedicated forest officers present at the ceremony.

The Minister congratulated all the officials of the Indian Forest Service Association and said, “As the Environment Minister, I maintain a constant dialogue with them. Their contribution to the promotion and conservation of India’s natural wealth is invaluable. Our forest officers work tirelessly, day and night, to maintain a harmonious balance with nature.”

“In collaboration with Indian Masterminds, they started a new tradition in 2023 by instituting the Eco Warrior Awards. I have had the privilege of being present at the last two editions. The forest sector today faces many new and evolving challenges – be it human-wildlife conflict, forest degradation, water body conservation, protection of endangered species, wildlife crime, or most importantly, the mission to increase the green cover of the country. Despite these challenges, our officers continue to move forward with determination.”

He further said, “The purpose of these awards is to encourage and honour such efforts. One of the greatest lessons we learn from nature is the concept of ‘net zero’ – nature’s greatest gift to us. While the term is widely discussed globally today, its true inspiration lies in nature itself.”

“I congratulate all the award winners. I also urge the new generation of officers to work with energy and purpose to strengthen the ecological and economic balance of our nation – because it is only by preserving our ecology that we can truly grow our economy.”

Highlights of the Evening

Keynote Address by Ms. Monalisa Das, Secretary General of the IFS Association, set the tone for the conclave, highlighting India’s global position in forest cover increase.

Key discussions featured two impactful panel sessions: one on Eco-Tourism for the Future, chaired by IFS officer Mr. Vidya Bhushan, highlighting how responsible tourism can empower conservation and communities; and the second on Awakening Collective Environmental Consciousness, led by Mr. Satendra Kumar Singh, focusing on transforming awareness into action.

A Wildlife Photography Exhibition by internationally acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Mr. Mohd Aslam Warisi added an artistic dimension to the evening.

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 – Honouring Excellence in ConservationEco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

The evening’s pinnacle was the Eco Warrior Awards 2025, which recognised excellence across seven key categories, with a special Lifetime Achievement Award presented to-

Dr. H.S. Singh, Former PCCF, Gujarat – Lifetime Achievement Award

Other notable winners included

IFS Officer Sonali Ghosh, Field Director, Kaziranga National Park – Wildlife Conservation Award

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, DFO, Jaldapara – Wildlife Protection Award

IFS Officer Irfan Rasool Wani, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir – Forest Protection Award

IFS Officer K.M. Abharna, CASFOS – Community Connect Award

IFS Officer Dr. S.K. Srivastava, Gujarat – Best Use of Technology Award

Innovative Initiatives Recognized

Project Cheetah – Accepted by Mr. Uttam Kumar Sharma, Kuno National Park

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – Accepted by Mr. Sunil Chaudhary, PCCF, Uttar Pradesh

Special Mentions & Recognitions

The event also honoured: Corporate contributors from GAIL, Indian Oil, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.

Mr. Mohd Aslam Warisi, for his outstanding wildlife photography and documentary work.

Jury Members, including Dr. S.K. Awasthi, Mr. C.P. Goyal, Dr. S.P. Yadav, Dr. Madhu Verma, and Mr. Keshav Varma, for their commitment to upholding excellence.

A Night to Remember

A special E-book and AV launch chronicling the journey of the Eco Warrior Awards from 2023 to 2025 was unveiled, followed by a video message from Mr Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Bharat Lal, addressed the gathering with an inspiring message on collective environmental responsibility, emphasising the importance of long-term ecological stewardship.

Closing Remarks

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Mr Sharad Gupta, Editor, Indian Masterminds, followed by a celebratory dinner and photo session with all awardees and dignitaries.

About Indian Masterminds

Indian Masterminds is a premier digital media platform dedicated to spotlighting the untold stories of civil servants, changemakers, and community leaders driving impact across India. Through the Eco Warrior Awards and Conclave, Indian Masterminds continues to champion the cause of environmental consciousness and sustainable development.

Sponsors and Support

The awards were supported by leading public sector enterprises including:

GAIL (India) Limited – Energising Possibilities

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. – Enriching India, Energising Lives

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. – A Government of Karnataka undertaking

HPCL, NTPC Ltd., and NBCC India Ltd., all of whom were lauded for their commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact [email protected] to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sleeping With Others, Staying Married: Why Gen-Z And Millennials Are Talking About Open Marriage
‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering
Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?
PM In Manipur Pushes For Women-Led Economic Growth With Major Investments At India’s Largest Women-Led Market, Ima Market
PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram's first Bairabi-Sairang rail line

LATEST NEWS

Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Watching A Movie In Karnataka? You Now Have To Pay ₹200 Only But On THIS Condition, Offer Starts From…
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
US tariffs to shear 5-10% off home textile industry revenue: Crisil Ratings
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Good News For Indians: Finland, World’s Happiest Country, Now Offers Permanent Residency, Here’s How You Can Apply
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
Tanya Mittal Reveals Her Crush On Bigg Boss 19 But He Is Already DATING Another Contestant, Here’s How His Jealous Girlfriend Reacted
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital
Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

QUICK LINKS