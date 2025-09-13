Eco Warrior Awards 2025 Honours India’s Green Heroes at a Grand Celebration of Conservation and Innovation PNN Digital

New Delhi [India], September 12: The spirit of conservation and environmental stewardship was brought to life at the Eco Warrior Awards 2025 and the 3rd edition of the Eco Warrior Conclave, held in New Delhi this evening. Organised by Indian Masterminds in collaboration with the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association, the event recognised outstanding individuals and innovative initiatives that are shaping the future of India’s environmental landscape.

The evening was graced by Mr Bharat Lal, Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as the Chief Guest, alongside several eminent dignitaries, senior IFS officers, and leaders from India’s corporate and environmental sectors.

The event began with a solemn tribute on the occasion of National Forest Martyrs’ Day, commemorating those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect India’s forests and wildlife.

Among the other distinguished guests were Mr. S K Awasthi, Director General of Forests; Mr. C.P. Goyal, Member of the Central Empowered Committee; Dr. S.P. Yadav, Director General of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA); Ms Jyotsna Sitling, Patron of the IFS Association; Ms Monalisa Das, Secretary General of the IFS Association; Prabhakar Singh, Co-Founder of Indian Masterminds; and Mr. Sharad Gupta, Editor of Indian Masterminds.

Special guests included Mr. Ramveer Tanwar, famously known as Pondman of India; and IRS Rohit Mehra, fondly known as Green Man of India.

The Minister Address

Union Minister of Forests, Climate Change, and Environment, Mr. Bhupender Yadav, was scheduled to be the Chief Guest. However, due to an urgent function and programme convened by the Prime Minister, he was unable to attend in person. Despite his absence, Mr. Yadav sent a special video message to inspire and encourage the dedicated forest officers present at the ceremony.

The Minister congratulated all the officials of the Indian Forest Service Association and said, “As the Environment Minister, I maintain a constant dialogue with them. Their contribution to the promotion and conservation of India’s natural wealth is invaluable. Our forest officers work tirelessly, day and night, to maintain a harmonious balance with nature.”

“In collaboration with Indian Masterminds, they started a new tradition in 2023 by instituting the Eco Warrior Awards. I have had the privilege of being present at the last two editions. The forest sector today faces many new and evolving challenges – be it human-wildlife conflict, forest degradation, water body conservation, protection of endangered species, wildlife crime, or most importantly, the mission to increase the green cover of the country. Despite these challenges, our officers continue to move forward with determination.”

He further said, “The purpose of these awards is to encourage and honour such efforts. One of the greatest lessons we learn from nature is the concept of ‘net zero’ – nature’s greatest gift to us. While the term is widely discussed globally today, its true inspiration lies in nature itself.”

“I congratulate all the award winners. I also urge the new generation of officers to work with energy and purpose to strengthen the ecological and economic balance of our nation – because it is only by preserving our ecology that we can truly grow our economy.”

Highlights of the Evening

Keynote Address by Ms. Monalisa Das, Secretary General of the IFS Association, set the tone for the conclave, highlighting India’s global position in forest cover increase.

Key discussions featured two impactful panel sessions: one on Eco-Tourism for the Future, chaired by IFS officer Mr. Vidya Bhushan, highlighting how responsible tourism can empower conservation and communities; and the second on Awakening Collective Environmental Consciousness, led by Mr. Satendra Kumar Singh, focusing on transforming awareness into action.

A Wildlife Photography Exhibition by internationally acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Mr. Mohd Aslam Warisi added an artistic dimension to the evening.

Eco Warrior Awards 2025 – Honouring Excellence in Conservation

The evening’s pinnacle was the Eco Warrior Awards 2025, which recognised excellence across seven key categories, with a special Lifetime Achievement Award presented to-

Dr. H.S. Singh, Former PCCF, Gujarat – Lifetime Achievement Award

Other notable winners included

IFS Officer Sonali Ghosh, Field Director, Kaziranga National Park – Wildlife Conservation Award

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, DFO, Jaldapara – Wildlife Protection Award

IFS Officer Irfan Rasool Wani, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir – Forest Protection Award

IFS Officer K.M. Abharna, CASFOS – Community Connect Award

IFS Officer Dr. S.K. Srivastava, Gujarat – Best Use of Technology Award

Innovative Initiatives Recognized

Project Cheetah – Accepted by Mr. Uttam Kumar Sharma, Kuno National Park

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – Accepted by Mr. Sunil Chaudhary, PCCF, Uttar Pradesh

Special Mentions & Recognitions

The event also honoured: Corporate contributors from GAIL, Indian Oil, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.

Mr. Mohd Aslam Warisi, for his outstanding wildlife photography and documentary work.

Jury Members, including Dr. S.K. Awasthi, Mr. C.P. Goyal, Dr. S.P. Yadav, Dr. Madhu Verma, and Mr. Keshav Varma, for their commitment to upholding excellence.

A Night to Remember

A special E-book and AV launch chronicling the journey of the Eco Warrior Awards from 2023 to 2025 was unveiled, followed by a video message from Mr Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Bharat Lal, addressed the gathering with an inspiring message on collective environmental responsibility, emphasising the importance of long-term ecological stewardship.

Closing Remarks

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Mr Sharad Gupta, Editor, Indian Masterminds, followed by a celebratory dinner and photo session with all awardees and dignitaries.

Sponsors and Support

The awards were supported by leading public sector enterprises including:

GAIL (India) Limited – Energising Possibilities

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. – Enriching India, Energising Lives

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. – A Government of Karnataka undertaking

HPCL, NTPC Ltd., and NBCC India Ltd., all of whom were lauded for their commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

