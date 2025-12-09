IIM Nagpur opens admissions to 5th batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur), one of the fastest growing IIMs renowned for contemporary business education, in collaboration with TimesPro, announced the launch of the fifth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management. The programme builds multifaceted management capabilities, equips learners with a well-rounded grasp of general management and leadership and enables them to analyse and address the intricate issues faced by top decision-makers during organisational transformation.

The 12-month blended Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management nurtures and develops professionals into proficient strategists, adept organisation builders and effective change agents, with a strong emphasis on the formulation and execution of strategy at both business and corporate levels. The curriculum covers numerus tools and data driven decision making frameworks, provides a design thinking experience and develops general management, strategy and leadership capabilities to craft strategies that can be implemented across business functions.

Organisations across healthcare, technology, IT services, financial services and manufacturing now depend on strategic expertise as strategy consulting firms expand their digital transformation services. Businesses are intensifying their demand for strategists to drive expansion in emerging markets, optimise costs, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen their focus on mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances. India’s GDP is projected to reach USD 20.7 trillion in the coming decades, with the IMF estimating it could become the world’s second-largest economy by 2038 at USD 34.2 trillion. As growth accelerates, the country’s strategy consulting market is shifting beyond traditional mandates to integrate advanced technologies such as AI, cloud computing and data analytics into business models.

Speaking on the announcement of the fifth batch, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur said, “At IIM Nagpur, we turn strategic insight into decisive action. The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management interrogates real business challenges, sharpens judgment and builds execution discipline through design thinking, frameworks, chamber consulting, simulations and campus immersion. Learners graduate as responsible leaders who align vision with measurable outcomes, influence change across functions, and create sustainable value in organisations navigating complexity, uncertainty and digital transformation.”

Dr. Alok Kumar Singh, Dean – Executive Education, IIM Nagpur said, “The Executive Education Department at IIM Nagpur is committed to offering contemporary decision-making programmes for executives working at all levels in organisations. This programme will enable professionals to translate strategic thinking into meaningful organisational outcomes. Our Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management will equip learners with the capabilities to diagnose complex business environments, make evidence-based, data-driven decisions, and lead transformative initiatives with confidence.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “Professionals need flexible, rigorous learning that advances careers, not interrupts them. Through TimesPro’s Interactive Learning and Direct-to-Device delivery, participants access eminent faculty, casework, simulations and collaborative projects. The programme builds analytical rigour, executional discipline, fluency with data, AI and cloud—so learners scale growth, optimise costs and lead transformation with confidence across industries competing in a volatile, technology-shaped economy.”

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management is structured across three modules—Strategy & Environmental Scanning, Strategy Formulation & Implementation and Strategic Leadership & Sustainable Development—spanning 19 subjects. It includes a capstone business simulation and project-based resolution of real-life organisational problems. Faculty additionally offer weekly Chamber Consulting and participants will undertake a three-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur to interact with faculty and industry peers. Post programme, learners will be equipped to explore advisory roles, establish business support systems, develop revenue-generation and cost-optimisation strategies, set robust management processes and influence and manage change.

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The pedagogy combines lectures, case discussions, simulation games, role plays, group projects, and other experiential exercises. Learners will receive alumni status upon successful completion.

Applicants who have completed a bachelor’s degree or a two-year master’s degree (or equivalent) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government) in any discipline, with a minimum of three years’ work experience, are eligible to apply.

About Indian Institute of Management Nagpur:

Established in 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy, and governance through high-quality education, research, and industry engagement. Propelled by the pursuit of engaged scholarship, the institute aims to create value-driven leaders and global managers with strong conceptual foundations and analytical approach, which helps them excel in diverse spheres – be it management, business, policy making, and public administration, to name a few. IIM Nagpur aims to address the needs of a modern India, connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally. Our motto, सत्यं च स्वाध्याय प्रवचने च, that is, an inspired journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse, propels our quest to bridge the gap between abstract knowledge and practice. IIM Nagpur seeks to distinguish itself as an institution that promotes constant industry engagement of a ‘problem-solving’ nature. Executive Education, therefore, is an important thrust area for the Institute. With an array of programmes designed by a faculty body with a stellar record of research, teaching, and industry engagement, the Executive Education programme at IIM Nagpur equips managers and executives with the capabilities to perform effectively in their current roles and take up greater challenges through various stages of their careers.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

