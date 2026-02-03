Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31: Merino, a global leader in interior & surface solutions is currently participating in Matecia 2026 – East Edition, being held from 30th January to 1st February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. The company is exhibiting at Hall A, Stall B17, across a 70 sq. m. display area, where it is presenting a complete interior material solution through the combined use of 0.8 mm Calplus Decorative Laminates and Merino Marine Board.

The showcase reflects how interior material selection is increasingly being approached as a system rather than individual components. Through bringing together a decorative laminate and a high-performance substrate, Merino is demonstrating how surface design, durability, moisture resistance, and long-term performance can be addressed together in contemporary interiors.

The Calplus 0.8 mm decorative laminate range forms the visible design layer of this system. Designed for interior applications across residential and commercial spaces, Calplus is offered in a wide variety of colours, patterns, and finishes, including wood grains, textured surfaces, super gloss options, and contemporary abstract designs. This extensive design palette allows architects alongside interior designers as well as owners to achieve diverse visual expressions, from sleek modern interiors to warm, traditional settings. Supplied in standard 8 ft × 4 ft sheets at 0.8 mm thickness, Calplus supports large surface applications with minimal joints, helping maintain visual continuity across furniture, wardrobes, cabinets, wall panels, doors, and countertops.

Beyond aesthetics, Calplus delivers functional durability suited for everyday use. The laminate offers scratch resistance, heat resistance, stain resistance, and easy maintenance, making it suitable for high-use interior surfaces. Its slim profile allows refined finishes without adding bulk, enabling clean detailing and precise joinery across interior elements.

Supporting the surface layer is Merino Marine Board, an engineered structural panel developed for interiors exposed to moisture, humidity, and heavy usage. Manufactured using Chip Weave Technology, the board features uniform core density, which ensures dimensional stability and resistance to warping, swelling, and bending. Marine Board offers up to 40 percent higher moisture resistance compared to conventional boards and retains its structural integrity even after prolonged exposure to boiling water (holding its shape even after 2 hours of submerging in boiling water), making it suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, utility areas, wardrobes, offices, and other moisture-sensitive zones.

The board provides superior screw-holding and re-screwing strength, allowing repeated fixing without loss of grip, which is critical for long-term furniture stability. It is also termite and borer resistant, complies with E1-grade low formaldehyde emission standards to support healthier indoor air quality, and features a smooth, paint-ready surface suitable for direct finishing, polishing, or lamination. Marine Board is available in multiple thicknesses ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm and is backed by a 12-year warranty, offering long-term confidence to designers, contractors, and homeowners.

When used together, Calplus and Marine Board create a cohesive interior solution where design flexibility and structural performance work in alignment. Calplus provides the visual character and surface resilience, while Marine Board ensures strength, moisture resistance, and longevity beneath the surface. This combination allows high-end finishes to be applied even in demanding environments without compromising on performance, enabling seamless cabinetry, wardrobes, wall systems, and furniture across varied interior conditions.

Commenting on Merino’s participation at Matecia 2026 East Edition, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd., said, “Interiors nowadays are expected to perform consistently while retaining their design intent over time. At Matecia 2026 East Edition, we are presenting Calplus and Marine Board together to highlight how surface aesthetics and structural reliability along with affordability works as one system to produce enhanced interiors – one that extends great value for homeowners, architects and designers alike. Calplus offers design variety and everyday durability, while Marine Board provides moisture resistance, stability, and long-term strength. This integrated approach showcases how interior spaces are being planned as we move forward in 2026.”

Merino’s exhibit at Matecia 2026 East Edition remains open to visitors until 1st February 2026, welcoming architects, interior designers, contractors, and trade partners at Hall A, Stall B17, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino’s strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 80 countries with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved the current leadership position by following its vision to compete at global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.

For further information, please visit: https://www.merinolaminates.com/en/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.