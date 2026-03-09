Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin Ganesh Kumar attempted murder Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Ali Larijani putin
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 9, 2026 17:23:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 09: Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women is an initiative by Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani to highlight and appreciate women of our society who have broken barriers and made a change, despite any strong backing and established their own identities. 5 years ago, these awards were started to honour women from different walks of life, including women from three tier regions, economically weak as well as some specially-abled. A legacy  of an esteemed and prestigious award that Kamala Power Women has created, this year on the 10th of March, the awards would be held in New Delhi.

This 5th installment of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman will witness a wide bench of Chief Guests including: Shri. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Cabinet Minister for Culture and Tourism), Smt. Annapurna Devi (Union Minister of Women and Child Development), Shri. Arjun Ram Meghwal (Minister of Law and Justice of India), Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister of Delhi), Shri. Manoj Tiwari (Member of the Lok Sabha), etc.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking about the initiative and the awards, Nidarshana Gowani said, “Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman is a platform standing on the teaching and values of Smt. Ahilyabai Holkar. We keep a passion to follow her footprints. The women that we honour on our platform come from different groups and different states of India. Who have carved a niche from their talents and created employment for themselves and others; generating financial support for many families. Women who come from a background that is very humble and far away from all the glitter and glamour. They are a core of a country and play a strong role in making India a stronger nation. This year too, we have a varied portfolio, who truly deserve a stage and recognition. I feel fortunate and blessed to have gotten this opportunity to serve my country with this little initiative that we started 5 years ago. I’m thankful to everyone who has supported me and helped in growing this initiative.”

With a vision to bring a change and build recognition for the ones who deserve it, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman is not just any regular Women’s Day award, but stick to a higher cause. They have received a global appreciation for their efforts and it would be interesting to see what new stories they would bring to us this year.(SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Ilsa Khan: From Patna to the Global Stage Inspiring Young Women

Alaukik Group launches campaign with Pratik Gandhi for industrial real estate developer GM Group

Shalby Hospital inaugurates Oncology Department, organises bike rally to mark International Women’s Day

Who Is Maheika Sharma? Being Called ‘Lucky Charm’ By This Sportsman Spotted Sharing A Kiss After India’s T20 Win- Check Career, Net Worth, Age And More

Domicil by HTL Group Launches Domicil Sleep, Opens Two Experience Stores in Bengaluru

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ganesh Kumar? Kerala Minister’s Wife Catches Him In A ‘Very Bad Situation’ In Bedroom Scandal, Accuses Him Of Cheating, Tracking Her Phone

SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026: Check Paper Schedule And Admit Card Update Here

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Fact-Check: “Stop Celebrating Milestones” — Did Gautam Gambhir Really Take a Dig At Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup?

Will Russia Join Hands With Iran Against US-Israel? Vladimir Putin Congratulates New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Offers ‘Unwavering Support’; What Does This Mean For The Middle-East War?

Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Sanju Samson Clicks Adorable Pictures With His Wife Charulatha Ramesh After Winning Player Of The Tournament Award In T20 World Cup 2026 – Watch VIDEO

UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 Payment on March 18: Check Verification Status Details Here

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi
Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi
Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi
Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

QUICK LINKS