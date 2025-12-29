LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci crime news CBI ajit-pawar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 18:23:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

You Might Be Interested In

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 29: Parul University bid farewell to the Graduating batch of 2025, holding its 9th Convocation, an event that brought together many of the national leaders and celebrated icons along with thousands of hopeful graduates. The processional entrance was an extraordinary display of pride, nostalgia, excitement, and captured the last chapter of student experiences in their journey while being at university, while at the same time providing the opportunity to be at the starting point of their next adventure all together.

More than 16,000 students graduated this year and the 9th convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of 12,000 graduates from across all disciplines, and more than 23,000 guests, including the students, parents, friends and family members. Distinguished national icons such as Minister of State for Home Affairs and Deputy CM of Gujarat – Mr. Harsh Sanghvi, Renowned journalist and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of India TV – Mr. Rajat Sharma, Olympic Boxing Legend MC Mary Kom, Entrepreneur & Shark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh, and Tennis Sensation Sania Mirza, graced the convocation ceremony as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honors respectively, and offered their thoughts and encouragement to the graduating class.

You Might Be Interested In

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

At this year’s convocation ceremony, the university also recognised a socially relevant initiative that has positively impacted communities. Parul University worked with rural women artisans to produce more than 16,000 handcrafted Khadi scarves for the graduating students. In addition to providing an income source to the women, it enhanced their skill levels. It also helped preserve the heritage of Khadi India while advancing rural livelihoods as well as furthering the country’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the outstanding achievers across all disciplines. This year’s celebrations spotlighted the 104 Gold Medalists and 44 Certificate of Merit awardees. The President’s Medal was presented to 3 distinguished alumni who had brought remarkable honour to the university through their professional achievements and 3 startups for their entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, the event also recognised a distinguished cohort of 135 PhD scholars and presented them with awards for their excellent research achievements and academic excellence. The awards reflect not only the excellence but also the dedication and perseverance of the graduate Class of 2025.

Renowned journalist & and Chairman and the Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Mr. Rajat Sharma, gave an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of public responsibility, ethics and truth. He drew on his extensive experience in journalism and shared, “Challenges will come. There will be battles. You will experience pain and suffering. But the key is to never lose that smile from your face.” He also said there are no shortcuts to success and even if the procedure is long, it will be worth it. “Whenever in life you come across a person from whom you can learn like Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, or Sania Mirza, take that opportunity,” is what he advised to the students.

Website: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 6:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IDT’s 15th Convocation Ceremony Held Grandly at Avadh Utopia, Surat

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

National Healthcare Leadership Forum 2025 Highlights the Great Healthcare Shift Towards Bharat’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors’ Meet

Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

LATEST NEWS

California Tragedy: Two Telangana Women In US For Jobs Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge- Who Were They, What Exactly Happened?

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Why Did The Indian Army Seize A Balloon? Mystery ‘PIA’-Marked Object With Urdu and English Markings Found In J&K’s Akhnoor

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Continue Dominance Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence; Chase Down 321 Against Saurashtra

Paytm Gets New Rival? Say Hello To RediffPay, India’s First Indian-owned UPI App, Which Also Promises Credit Lines And Financial Services

Minorities Under Attack: Bangladesh Unrest Escalates As Mob Sets Houses Of Hindu Families On Fire, Locals Rush To Douse Flames

Sadhguru Flags ‘Partition Anomaly’ In Siliguri Corridor, Says ‘Turn the Chicken Into An Elephant’

‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

Russia-Ukraine War Ending? Trump And Zelenskyy Hint At Possible Peace Deal, Key Issues Remain Unresolved

WATCH | ‘The Raja Saab’ Trailer 2.0 OUT: Prabhas Takes on Sanjay Dutt’s Hypnotist in Joker-Inspired Avatar

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons
Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons
Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons
Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

QUICK LINKS