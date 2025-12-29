Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 29: Parul University bid farewell to the Graduating batch of 2025, holding its 9th Convocation, an event that brought together many of the national leaders and celebrated icons along with thousands of hopeful graduates. The processional entrance was an extraordinary display of pride, nostalgia, excitement, and captured the last chapter of student experiences in their journey while being at university, while at the same time providing the opportunity to be at the starting point of their next adventure all together.

More than 16,000 students graduated this year and the 9th convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of 12,000 graduates from across all disciplines, and more than 23,000 guests, including the students, parents, friends and family members. Distinguished national icons such as Minister of State for Home Affairs and Deputy CM of Gujarat – Mr. Harsh Sanghvi, Renowned journalist and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of India TV – Mr. Rajat Sharma, Olympic Boxing Legend MC Mary Kom, Entrepreneur & Shark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh, and Tennis Sensation Sania Mirza, graced the convocation ceremony as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honors respectively, and offered their thoughts and encouragement to the graduating class.

At this year’s convocation ceremony, the university also recognised a socially relevant initiative that has positively impacted communities. Parul University worked with rural women artisans to produce more than 16,000 handcrafted Khadi scarves for the graduating students. In addition to providing an income source to the women, it enhanced their skill levels. It also helped preserve the heritage of Khadi India while advancing rural livelihoods as well as furthering the country’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ campaigns.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of the outstanding achievers across all disciplines. This year’s celebrations spotlighted the 104 Gold Medalists and 44 Certificate of Merit awardees. The President’s Medal was presented to 3 distinguished alumni who had brought remarkable honour to the university through their professional achievements and 3 startups for their entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, the event also recognised a distinguished cohort of 135 PhD scholars and presented them with awards for their excellent research achievements and academic excellence. The awards reflect not only the excellence but also the dedication and perseverance of the graduate Class of 2025.

Renowned journalist & and Chairman and the Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Mr. Rajat Sharma, gave an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of public responsibility, ethics and truth. He drew on his extensive experience in journalism and shared, “Challenges will come. There will be battles. You will experience pain and suffering. But the key is to never lose that smile from your face.” He also said there are no shortcuts to success and even if the procedure is long, it will be worth it. “Whenever in life you come across a person from whom you can learn like Mary Kom, Vineeta Singh, or Sania Mirza, take that opportunity,” is what he advised to the students.

Website: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/