Pavasiya family’s unique initiative brings joy to orphaned children on Children’s Day

Games, dance, food, and gifts light up the smiles of 180 children

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 15: The legendary hotelier Umesh Pavasiya had once again invited Children’s Day with children who are orphans in the city as part of the tradition that has now become an annual obligation, and he organised a series of heart-warming events with the children.

The humanitarian activity arranged under the theme of Share Happiness, Spread Love and ended in making the day memorable to 180 children of different orphanages in Surat.

The celebrations were initiated in the afternoon at the Oran Restaurant and in the evening at Spice Villa and Pavilion Restaurant. The kids were dancing, playing games and participating in various interactive activities, which made the venues full of laughter and excitement. There was a specially created menu to be used during the event, and each child was provided with a gift and a memorable meal.

When hotelier Umesh, who is also known as Pavasiya, spoke about the initiative, he said that this event is not just about a day but it is also about bringing happiness in the lives of these orphan children. It is very good that many visit orphanages and offer some help or even meals. Nevertheless, we have such a platform as a restaurant, so I am very happy to put it to social good. Being a company that is in a close bond with the community, we are proud of being the one to unite people and give back to society.

This project demonstrates the feeling of responsibility and compassion of Pavasiya Hospitality, and we hope other people will also take up the initiative to help the poor children. A little gesture of kindness can transform a person, even change his life, he thought.

The event was again an indication of the way the Pavasiya family gives back to society and makes them happy where it counts most.