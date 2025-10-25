LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 25, 2025 17:06:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated the Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13 in the second semi-final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Sandeep was named the Player of the Match.

The Torpedoes will play in the final against the Mumbai Meteors on Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

Bengaluru started strong, with Jalen Penrose making an immediate impact. Sethu tested the opposition from the service line. Nandhagopal began Ahmedabad’s counter-attack. Ahmedabad’s defence woke up, and Angamuthu’s block on Sethu helped them win a super point and take the lead.

Trailing behind, Bengaluru activated the middle blocker Mujeeb, who did well to relieve some of the pressure with strong attacks. Sethu’s super serve shifted the momentum, and Bengaluru brought the game back to level pegging with Penrose’s cross-body spike.

Sethu kept exploiting tiny gaps on the opposition’s court, while libero Midhunkumar defended well on the back court. Muthusamy’s smart captaincy and play from the middle kept the pressure up on Bengaluru. Service pressure from Penrose led to the Torpedoes getting another two points from a super serve. Despite a fightback from Ahmedabad, Jishnu’s block on Batsuuri helped the Torpedoes take control of the game.

Joel Benjamin’s clever play against Akhin helped the Torpedoes at a crucial stage. Setter Sandeep made efficient passes, and Bengaluru completely shut down Batsuuri, forcing Muthusamy Appavu to search for alternative options in attack. Jishnu made a crucial block against Batsuuri once again to earn the Torpedoes a super point. With Joel’s spike, Bengaluru earned a spot in the final.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Lionel Messi’s India Match Delayed, Check When The Match Is Scheduled

Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

LATEST NEWS

‘Lost Respect For Our Team’: Satish Shah Once Asked To Switch Off TVs And Boycott India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Grizzlies, Pacers get early test with back-to-back games

Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

When Satish Shah Opened Up About Facing Multiple Rejections Despite Being An FTII Graduate ‘I Had Not Come To Become A…’

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

J-League Standings

Satish Shah’s Hilarious ‘Spitting Professor’ Scene In Main Hoon Na Had Shah Rukh Khan ROFLing On Set

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 37): Bengaluru Torpedoes book a date with Mumbai Meteors in the Final

QUICK LINKS