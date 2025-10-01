LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Rajhans Cinemas Celebrates PM Modi’s 75th Birthday with Value-Driven Short Film Chalo Jeete Hain

On September 17, 2025, Rajhans Cinemas marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday by screening Chalo Jeete Hain, a short film highlighting his formative years and emphasizing selflessness and purpose. The nationwide screenings focused on values over spectacle, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words, and aimed to inspire the youth toward compassion and dedication. The Rajhans Group extended the celebration with employee gatherings and chocolate giveaways for students, reinforcing lessons of grit, service, and leadership. The initiative showcased cinema as a platform for moral storytelling, proving that values-driven narratives can resonate with audiences and enhance a brand’s reputation.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 15:18:04 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 1: Rajhans Cinemas turned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday into more than a cake-cutting. They rolled out Chalo Jeete Hain nationwide, a short film on PM Modi’s early years that puts selflessness over spectacle.

On September 17, marking PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the multiplex giant screened Chalo Jeete Hain across all its theatres.

This wasn’t your usual weekend blockbuster. Chalo Jeete Hain is a short film built on PM Modi’s formative years, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words: “Only those truly live who live for others.”

The film tracks a young Narendra wrestling with that line, trying to live by it. No high-octane chase scenes. No item songs. Just a story of purpose, grit, and service.

Rajhans Group Chairman Jayesh B. Desai said.

“We are honoured to celebrate the 75th birthday of our Hon’ble Prime Minister with this screening. His extraordinary journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a global leader, remains an enduring source of inspiration. Through this film, we want to nudge today’s generation toward compassion, dedication, and service,” Desai said.

Back in Surat, the Rajhans family didn’t just sit back and watch box-office numbers. They hosted their own gathering, employees, department heads, reflections on leadership, and yes, cake. Because in India, no birthday is complete without cutting a cake and sharing sweets.

The celebration stretched till September 24, 2025. To top it off, students at the screenings walked out with chocolates, specifically Hoppits. A small sugar rush to pair with the bigger takeaway: purpose.

Youth left the halls with a lesson and a chocolate bar. That’s a smarter combo than most “youth-targeted” campaigns we’ve seen.

Indian cinema has always carried more than just visuals. Mother India preached sacrifice. Lagaan sold us grit. Films here tend to carry values, not just VFX.

Chalo Jeete Hain fits that tradition. It shows audiences, especially the young, that leadership doesn’t sprout overnight. It’s forged in small-town struggles, late-night questions, and relentless drive.

For PM Modi, turning 75 is not just another milestone birthday. It’s a reminder of his political arc, rising from humble roots in Gujarat, hustling through decades of politics, and stepping into the role of a global statesman.

Rajhans’ Bet on Values

Sure, the easy play would be to pack houses with yet another rom-com or high-decibel action drama. But here, Rajhans doubled down on something else, branding with purpose.

By tying PM Modi’s milestone to a film about values, they reaffirmed the bet that multiplexes can be more than Instagram check-ins. They can be modern temples of inspiration.

India doesn’t lack screens or stories. What it often lacks is cinema that steps outside commercial formulas and still gets mass eyeballs. Chalo Jeete Hain reminds us that people will show up for narratives of selflessness too.

For students, it was more than a free show. It was a nudge toward compassion in a culture increasingly obsessed with quick fame.

For Rajhans, it was proof that even in an industry drowning in sequels and reboots, value-driven stories still have a place.

Let’s zoom out. Bollywood and regional cinema alike have long been vehicles of cultural teaching. From mythological dramas to independence-era narratives, films have doubled up as moral classrooms.

Chalo Jeete Hain falls neatly into that lineage. It’s not entertainment for distraction’s sake. It’s storytelling with intent.

And that intent, service before self, echoes loud in India’s current climate.

So what really happened here? A multiplex chain celebrated a Prime Minister’s birthday. But instead of a generic tribute, it used cinema to underline values.

Audiences got something rare: a story about purpose, wrapped with a chocolate bar.

Rajhans Cinemas got something too: a reputation burnished not just as a movie seller, but as a values messenger.

In a country where entertainment often gets written off as shallow, this was a reminder that screens can preach just as much as they entertain.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 3:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Chalo Jeete Hain short filmcinema and social valuesIndian cinema with purposeleadership lessons through filmPM Modi 75th Birthdaypress-release-pnnRajhans CinemasRajhans Group initiativeSwami Vivekananda inspirationvalue-driven cinema Indiayouth inspiration India

QUICK LINKS