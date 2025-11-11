LIVE TV
Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to "put a professional coach in every player's kitbag"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 11, 2025 19:26:09 IST

Kabuni Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly with Kabuni Co Founders Nimesh Patel & Patrick Badenoch

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10: Kabuni, a UK AI and sports technology pioneer, today announced their official launch into India.

Their mission is to give all children and players access to transformative, professional level cricket coaching through the Kabuni sport tech platform and device.

Kabuni is an AI and large language model platform that learns from the game itself, drawing on decades of cricket data, player movement and coaching knowledge to deliver personalised, data driven coaching through your phone or a Kabuni device.

Kabuni breaks down every movement from a cover drive to a bowling action into measurable insights and real time feedback delivered via video, image, text and voice.

Sourav Ganguly, “Dada”, and legendary Indian cricket captain and also Kabuni’s Global Brand Ambassador, says:

“Quality coaching allows children to learn better, faster and live healthier lives. This level of coaching was only available for professionals, but now it is for everyone.”

Patrick Badenoch, Kabuni Co – Founder and CFO, says:

“Whether on the streets, schoolyards, nets or cricket pitches, Kabuni allows every player to record their game, receive personalised feedback and enjoy the thrill of progress.”

Kabuni is developed with Cambridge Design Partnership, world leaders in human performance and sports innovation.

Kabuni technology ensures accuracy, safety and accessibility from grassroots to elite levels.

Starting with cricket, Kabuni will eventually expand to tennis, golf, badminton, table tennis and multiple other sports. The aim is to create a multi-sport ecosystem for performance, wellness, community participation and everyday fitness.

Sourav Ganguly “Dada” says, “Cricket is not a sport in India, it is a religion. Kabuni is the world’s first digital ecosystem that captures real world play through sport, starting with cricket. It will bring play into learning and help every player discover the athlete within.”

In conclusion, Nimesh Patel Founder and CEO added:

“India faces an amazing sporting future with the goals of the Fit India movement, the potential of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036. Kabuni pledges to inspire one billion Indians to move more, play together and live healthier lives over the next decade.”

Meanwhile, 1% of all Kabuni Indian revenue will be pledged to support grassroots sport across India.
Visit: www.kabuni.com

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 7:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS