TIMELESS FASHION WALK 2025 Blasts Off in Style: Vishal Kapoor VK Launches a Bombastic, Star-Studded Opening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: TIMELESS FASHION WALK 2025, curated by designer Vishal Kapoor VK’s Fashion House PANACHE RUNWAY, delivered a spectacular and seamlessly orchestrated showcase at The Lalit, Mumbai, featuring five distinct and powerfully executed fashion segments. The evening commenced with a luxury resort wear presentation, setting an energetic tone for the night. VK unveiled a glamorous, high-fashion collection infused with glitz and contemporary elegance, brought to life by the stunning actress and model Showstopper Shilpi Chugh & Actor Model Pankaj Tushir who ignited the ramp with confidence and poise.

The second segment transitioned into an exquisite Chic Fusion Evening Wear showcase. Show opener, silver model Pradeep Narwelkar, captivated the audience with his sophisticated presence, followed by actress and model Smita Shitole, who mesmerised as the showstopper. Their charismatic performances highlighted VK’s mastery of merging modern silhouettes with refined artistry.

The third segment introduced Bridal Couture, elevating drama and grandeur. Renowned celebrity Kathak performer Lakshya Sharma added a powerful cultural dimension with his riveting act. Show opener Sonal Waghmare and showstopper Priya Tiwari brought a fierce, regal aura to the runway, embodying the essence of VK’s opulent bridal vision.

The fourth sequence, inspired by striking Met Gala aesthetics, celebrated individuality and avant-garde glamour. Show opener Abhijit Mhatre and showstopper Meenakshi Pange enthralled the audience with their bold, distinctive style, each look curated to reflect a unique personality, pushing the boundaries of creative fashion expression.

The grand finale—Hall of Fashion—featured an impressive lineup of celebrated actors and public personalities including Jaswir Kaur, Dolphin Dubey, Charul Malik, Nivedita Basu, Swati Lanke, Raju Shrestha, Neel Motwani, Satyamvvadhaa Singh, and Sushhant S Kandaya, who graced the runway in VK’s signature creations with unmatched elegance.

The event was proudly supported by Art Media Advertising as the Title Sponsor and exclusive outdoor media partner. Jewellery partners JEWELBOC Fine Jewellery by Sujata Gupta and Royal & Rubies by Sonal Waghmare enhanced every look with their exquisite craftsmanship. The glam quotient was further elevated by hair and makeup partners Sparkle by Saima (Saima Shabbir) and ANTARA’S Makeover (Vaibhav Chaphekar).

The show was flawlessly directed and choreographed by Shie Lobo, with backstage operations meticulously managed by Vinu Mishra and Kashida Fashion Institute & a wonderful celebrity anchor Ruby Bhatia ensuring a memorable and impeccably executed fashion spectacle.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.