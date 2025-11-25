LIVE TV
XLRI Jamshedpur Announces Launch of International Specialization Tracks in Collaboration with Leading Global Universities

XLRI Jamshedpur Announces Launch of International Specialization Tracks in Collaboration with Leading Global Universities

XLRI Jamshedpur Announces Launch of International Specialization Tracks in Collaboration with Leading Global Universities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 25, 2025 15:58:09 IST

XLRI Jamshedpur Announces Launch of International Specialization Tracks in Collaboration with Leading Global Universities

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 24: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, India’s oldest and one of its most prestigious business schools, has announced the introduction of its PGDM (BM) Program with International Specialisation Tracks, designed in collaboration with highly reputed universities across the United States and France. The new offering responds to the rising global demand for managerial talent equipped with broad-based management education combined with deep, interdisciplinary Specialisation knowledge.

The international specialisation tracks have been developed to address emerging industry needs, especially in new-age sectors characterised by complex business models, data-driven decision-making and high technology adoption. The program integrates XLRI’s rigorous first-year PGDM (BM) curriculum with advanced second-year specialisation coursework delivered by global partner universities. Students who successfully complete the program will be awarded XLRI’s PGDM (BM) degree, along with a corresponding MS/MBA degree from the partner university, through a structured credit-transfer system.

For the 2026–28 cohort, XLRI will offer nine International Specialisation Tracks, collaborating with four globally acclaimed institutions:

George Washington Business School (George Washington University, USA)

  • International Business
  • Sports Management
  • Business Analytics
  • Project Management

Martin J. Whitman School of Management (Syracuse University, USA)

  • Marketing (STEM)

Rutgers Business School (Rutgers University, USA)

  • Healthcare Analytics & Intelligence

IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School (Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, France)

  • Healthcare Management

Each specialization comprises over 400 hours of domain-specific content, significantly surpassing the depth offered in traditional MBA specializations. Students will complete the first-year core curriculum at XLRI, followed by foundational second-year courses before moving to the partner university for their specialization coursework starting in the Fall semester.

Most tracks offered by XLRI’s U.S. partners are STEM-designated, enabling students to apply for OPT (Optional Practical Training) periods as per prevailing U.S. regulations. Students pursuing specializations at French partner institutions are eligible for a 12-month renewable residence/work permit under Indo-French mobility agreements.

Students selected for the program will have access to the full range of academic, career development at XLRI and at the respective partner universities, including career fairs and industry interactions. The credit-transfer structure and scholarship provisions offered by partner universities ensure that students can obtain two globally recognized degrees at significantly reduced overall costs.

Admissions for the International Specialization Tracks follow the same selection process as XLRI’s PGDM (BM) program. Applicants must have completed four years of full-time education after higher secondary (10+2+4 or equivalent). Applicants can indicate their preference for these specialisation tracks through the XAT application form.

About XLRI – Xavier School of Management

Founded in 1949, XLRI is India’s oldest business school and one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions, renowned for academic rigor, ethical leadership and its commitment to shaping leaders for the greater good. XLRI’s alumni community includes CXOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs and impact leaders across the world.

XLRI Jamshedpur Announces Launch of International Specialization Tracks in Collaboration with Leading Global Universities

