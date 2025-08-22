LIVE TV
Home > Business > 30+ Countries, 1,100 Booths, And The First 'Made In India' Chips! SEMICON India 2025 Is Set To Wow The World

India is going to host its flagship semiconductor event, SEMICON India 2025, with not less than 30 countries likely to participate, signalling a momentous milestone in the nation's push to develop a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. The SEMICON India will also focus India’s development in semiconductor manufacturing, with the country set to manufacture its first local made chips by the end of this year.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 22, 2025 20:15:53 IST

India is going to host its flagship semiconductor event, SEMICON India 2025, with not less than 30 countries likely to participate, signalling a momentous milestone in the nation’s push to develop a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Planned to take place from September 2-4, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi Convention Center in New Delhi, SEMICON India will showcase the recent improvements in semiconductor technologies and feature projecting global companies in the industry.

India’s Semiconductor Strategy: Global Participation and Government Support

SEMICON India 2025 is expected to attraction top-tier companies like Applied Materials, IBM, TSMC, Siemens, and Tata Electronics, and many others. With more than 350 exhibitors participating and over 1,100 booths, the event is positioned as one of the prime semiconductor-focused meetings in the world.

S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized that over 50 CEOs and CXOs would join, further emphasizing the reputation of the event to both the Indian and global semiconductor ecosystems.

In addition to corporate involvement, the Indian government has shown strong support for the sector over the Semicon India Programme, a national initiative designed at boosting semiconductor and exhibits manufacturing. As part of this initiative, the government has permitted 10 semiconductor industrial manufacturing units with a total investment of over Rs 1.60 lakh crore in Gujarat, UP, Odisha, and Andhra.

India’s Rising Semiconductor Industry: Key Milestones Ahead

The SEMICON India will also focus India’s development in semiconductor manufacturing, with the country set to manufacture its first local made chips by the end of this year. These chips will be made at the manufacturing units currently expanding, marking a notable moment in India’s technology and manufacturing landscape.

SEMICON India 2025 will not only assist as a venue for showcasing cutting-edge technology but also emphasize India’s assurance to becoming a major player in the global semiconductor market.

Also Read: India’s Semiconductor Revolution: How Ashwini Vaishnaw Is Turning Bharat Into A “Product Nation”

