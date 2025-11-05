8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Constitution of 8th Pay Commission: Game Changer For Employees And Pensioners
It is big news for central government employees and pensioners! The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has been officially constituted by the government to consider the salaries, pensions, and allowances of more than 1 crore individuals. What’s on the table?
There is the possibility of revisiting the performance-based salary structure, revised fitment factor, and new allowances such as HRA and transport.
The commission, which is led by Retired SC Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will present its report within 18 months, with interim updates. For workers and pensioners, this may come in the form of increased wages, improved pensions, and alleviation of their financial burdens.
Keep an eye on it, this may revolutionize the manner India remunerates its employees!
