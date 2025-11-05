LIVE TV
Home > Business > 8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

The 8th Pay Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, aims to revise salaries, pensions, allowances, and DA for over 1 crore central employees and pensioners, with pay hikes and efficiency reforms expected.

8th Pay Commission
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 5, 2025 14:17:07 IST

Constitution of 8th Pay Commission: Game Changer For Employees And Pensioners

It is big news for central government employees and pensioners! The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has been officially constituted by the government to consider the salaries, pensions, and allowances of more than 1 crore individuals. What’s on the table?

There is the possibility of revisiting the performance-based salary structure, revised fitment factor, and new allowances such as HRA and transport. 

The commission, which is led by Retired SC Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will present its report within 18 months, with interim updates. For workers and pensioners, this may come in the form of increased wages, improved pensions, and alleviation of their financial burdens.

Keep an eye on it, this may revolutionize the manner India remunerates its employees!

8th Pay Commission: Key Focus Areas For Employees And Pensioners

  • Performance-Based Salary Focus: The 8th Pay Commission plans to introduce a performance-linked salary structure, rewarding hardworking employees and making government jobs more attractive. How will your efforts pay off? Stay tuned!
  • Scope of Review: The 8th Pay Commission’s mandate isn’t just for central employees. It covers defense forces, All India Services, and Union Territory staff too. Bonus plans, allowances, and unnecessary benefits are all on the evaluation table.
  • Pensions and Allowances: Pensions, gratuity, NPS, and old pension schemes are under the 8th Pay Commission’s microscope. With economic conditions in mind, employees hope for a fitment factor hike. Could your retirement benefits see a boost?

8th Pay Commission: Expected Changes And Employee Benefits

  • Projected Pay Hike & Fitment Factor: 30–34% increase expected; fitment factor likely 1.83 – 2.46 or higher per union demands.
  • Minimum Wage Revision: Level 1 basic pay may rise from ₹18,000 to ₹32,400 – ₹41,000.
  • Dearness Allowance (DA) Changes: Current DA (-60% by Jan 2026) merged into basic pay and reset to zero; new DA cycles to follow.
  • Financial Relief: Salary and pension revisions aim to restore purchasing power.
  • Pension Revision: Minimum pension may increase from ₹9,000 to ₹20,500 – ₹25,740.
  • Arrears: Delays in implementation may lead to lump-sum or installment payments.
  • Allowance Rationalization: HRA, TA, and medical benefits reviewed to match current economic conditions.
  • Efficiency & Talent Attraction: New pay structure designed to attract talent and ensure fiscal prudence.

8th Pay Commission: Timeline And Implementation

The 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, marking the implementation of revised pay scales.

The commission, chaired by Retired SC Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is mandated to submit its final report by mid-2027, with the possibility of interim reports on specific matters submitted earlier.

(Inputs Taken From Official Websites And Releases)

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:14 PM IST
