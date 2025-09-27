LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture laid off over 11,000 employees due to AI-driven restructuring amid slowing growth. The company plans to save $1 billion and train staff in AI to meet future demands.

Accenture Layoffs 2025
Accenture Layoffs 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 27, 2025 15:09:26 IST

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture just dropped a bombshell- over 11,000 employees laid off in three months! Can you believe that? All thanks to their AI obsession shaking up the skills game. It’s like your job might disappear faster than you can say “artificial intelligence.” And hold tight, more cuts are coming.

Feels like a digital storm snatching livelihoods right out from under people’s feet. Have you ever wondered how quickly tech can flip the script on your career? 

Accenture’s moves are a wake-up call for all of us. So, what would you do if your job suddenly went up in smoke? Let’s talk about it, because this AI revolution isn’t waiting for anyone!

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Shocking Reason Behind Accenture’s Massive Layoffs

Accenture shocked the globe with an announcement of an $865 million restructuring plan that was necessitated by the decreased growth and reduced corporate budgets.

The company attributed the unbelievable level of layoffs to slowing demand and federal spending reductions.

CEO Julie Sweet acknowledged the fact that the company is making such rapid job cuts that they have not even enough time to reskill the employees to the new skills that Accenture is in dire need of. 

This implies that thousands of laborers are being forced out without the opportunity to get used to it. It is a brutal eye-opener to the speed with which the technology giant is transforming its labour force during the AI revolution. The announcement of Accenture has left most people asking, what is in store?

“It is well recognized that advanced AI has taken the mind share of CEOs, the C suite and boards faster than any technology development we’ve seen in the past few decades,” said Julie Sweet, chair and chief executive of Accenture at the company’s post-earnings call with analysts. “At the same time, as reported widely, value realization has been underwhelming for many and enterprise adoption at scale is slow, other than with digital natives.”

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Key Highlights: Accenture’s Workforce Changes And Future Plans

Workforce Impact:

  • As of August 2025, Accenture’s workforce reduced to 779,000 employees from 791,000 three months earlier.
  • Layoffs started earlier this year and will continue until November 2025.

Cost Savings and Future Plans:

  • Accenture expects to save over $1 billion through a six-month restructuring program.
  • The company is training employees in agentic AI to meet rising client demands.
  • Basic AI coaching sessions began in September 2025.

Also Read: Lucknow’s Pride To Adani Group’s Prize- Sahara’s Legendary Properties Slated For Adani’s Grab!

Tags: Bussiness news

RELATED News

Tata Motors Announces Big Move: Key Leadership Changes Before Its Demerger
Forex in 10 Minutes: How Thomas Cook and Blinkit Just Revolutionized Travel Money
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future
Cement firms were strategically trying to pocket GST benefit meant for consumers: Yes Securities
WASME Leadership Excellence Summit 2025 Showcases Global MSME Innovation and Leadership

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals
Alpine SG Pipers announce line-up for season 3 of Global Chess League
Inside Google’s Secret Birthday Bash: Bengaluru Employee Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Can’t Miss
Watch: Foreigner Shares Video Of Indian Man Littering At Wagah Attari Border, Netizens React ‘Such A Shame’
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Watch: Butter-Smooth Agra-Lucknow Expressway Makes Trolley Bag Glide; Viral Moment Sparks Safety Debate
Is Digital Garba The New Viral Trend? Mumbai Influencer Brings Navratri To NRIs With Creative Digital Garba Concept, Wins Internet
"PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru…", says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut
Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut
Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut
Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut

QUICK LINKS