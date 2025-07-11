LIVE TV
Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has announced plans to invest in the healthcare sector, starting with medical facilities in Mumbai and Gujarat. At an event on Friday, the billionaire stated that his company intends to invest Rs. 60,000 crore in healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Adani Group Will Invest Heavily on Healthcare sector (Image Credit: Social)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 16:04:11 IST

 Stepping into the healthcare sector industrialist Gautam Adani on Friday announced a major investment of Rs 60,000 crore (USD 7.2 billion) in India’s healthcare sector, saying that the industry needs an “entrepreneurial revolution,”.

 During his keynote at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery – Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) in Mumbai, he spoke about the plans to build large-scale, tech-driven hospitals – referred to as “AI-first Healthcare Temples” – in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He has disclosed that each of these hospitals will house 1,000 beds and will be built as part of a broader effort to create world-class, affordable, and technology-led healthcare systems in India. The design and planing are being done in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s most respected medical institutions, to ensure global standards in infrastructure and research.

Adani shared that the Group is preparing for an enormous $100 billion investment over the next five years. He called this scale of capital expenditure unprecedented in Indian private sector history, highlighting the company’s belief in India’s future growth story.

Adani Group To Takeover Jaiprakash Associates in USD 1.4 Billion

Gautam Adani owned Adani group is aiming for its largest acquisition since 2023, as it has emerged as the top contender to take over the debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. The deal, valued at around Rs.12,000 crore ($1.4 billion), marks a potential comeback move following a turbulent year due to a short-seller report and a US bribery investigation.

As per the Bloomberg, The Adani Group has submitted an unconditional bid, placing it ahead of other interested parties like Dalmia Bharat, Jindal Steel & Power, and Vedanta, whose offers reportedly include legal or financial conditions.

The bid is being reviewed by lenders under India’s bankruptcy resolution process.

If the acquisition goes through, it would significantly boost Adani’s presence in the cement sector. In 2022, the conglomerate made a major leap by acquiring Ambuja Cements and ACC from Holcim, instantly becoming the second-largest cement producer in India.

(With ANI inputs)

adani groupgautam adani

