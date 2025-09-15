‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

Adani Cement launches FutureX, a nationwide program connecting 100+ engineering institutions and schools with real-world infrastructure challenges, fostering innovation, sustainability, and career pathways in construction and building materials across India.

‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 15, 2025 11:39:57 IST

On Engineer’s Day, Adani Cement, the world’s ninth-largest building materials and solutions company and part of the diversified Adani Group Portfolio, announced the launch of ‘Adani Cement FutureX’, a nationwide academia–industry engagement programme designed to connect classrooms with real-world infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

Adani Cement FutureX engages with 100 premier engineering institutions (IITs, NITs, top private/state colleges) and 100+ premier schools across 70 cities in India. The initiative seeks to prepare the nation’s youth for careers in future-ready business models, sustainable construction and next-generation building solutions.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to scale partnerships with academia and accelerate innovation, sustainability, and talent development. By connecting students from schools to engineering campuses with real-world industry challenges, we are building a seamless bridge from curiosity to careers, ensuring India’s growth story is powered by leaders ready with ideas and responsibility.

The power of youth is the driving force behind Viksit Bharat as we strongly believe in ‘Padhega India toh Badhega India’. While cement aids in building the infrastructure and housing, Adani Cement FutureX will help to build aspirations of GenZ India.”  

Adani Cement FutureX is designed as a continuum from curiosity to careers, focussed on student and faculty benefits:

  • Adani Cement Smart Lab: A live cement manufacturing model featuring a mini rotary kiln – detailed knowledge on chemistry, bringing science and engineering to life for students through handson demonstrations.  This will also give insights on Robotic engineering, use of Artificial Intelligence in real life.

  • STEM & Beyond Learning Activations: Students will be introduced to process and product innovations, including nanomaterials technology, R&D on advanced building material solutions, and EV equipments used within plants – conveyed through interactive, classroom-friendly tools designed to spark curiosity and creativity in science, technology, finance, marketing, and more.”

  • Field Visits & Experiential Immersion: Guided tours of Adani Cement’s stateoftheart R&D centre in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and worldclass manufacturing plants across Pan-India locations.

  • Knowledge Sessions & Leadership Engagement: Expertled talks, practical insights from Managing Committee and Leadership, workshops on innovation mindset broadening horizons beyond regular curriculum. Including finance, marketing, etc.

  • Collaborative Research & Innovation: Joint R&D on newage materials, decarbonisation, circularity, and process optimisation; industrymentored projects; and pathways for IP codevelopment.

  • IndustryAnchored Learning: Lectures, masterclasses, and faculty talks by practitioners on sustainability, green materials, and futureready construction.

  • Career Pathways: Internships, live projects and preplacement interview opportunities for highperforming students.

·        Youth Engagement & Brand Immersion: Exciting quizzes, title sponsorships at fests and hackathons, immersive brand selfie zones, and a national digital campaign (#BuildWithAdani) designed to celebrate student creativity and amplify reach online.

·        ICJ knowledge partnership: Leverage the Indian Concrete Journal (ICJ) network and editorial collaborations to bring frontier research to campuses and spotlight student/faculty work in concrete and construction materials.

Echoing our Chairman Gautam Adani’s vision of Temples of Education and Karma Shiksha, and his recent address at IIT Kharagpur where he called students the “new freedom fighters of Bharat, innovators whose ideas, code and imagination will secure India’s self-reliance in a world of technology-driven challenges”, Adani Cement FutureX represents one of the largest academia–industry collaborations in India’s building materials sector.

 

Adani Cement already nurtures a talent pool of over 1,500 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs) and runs advanced leadership programmes to build future leaders. The initiative underscores its belief that infrastructure development must go hand-in-hand with capability building and innovation.

 

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, BPL, TATA Tech, Apollo Hospita And Many In Focus Today

Tags: adaniAdani Cement

RELATED News

AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog Report
Starlink Down: Elon Musk’s Company Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Of Users Affected
DO NOT MISS! ITR Filing Deadline Is Today, Check What HappenS If You Miss
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities
Malaysia and Zetrix AI Partner to Build Global Standards for Shariah-Compliant Artificial Intelligence

LATEST NEWS

What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here
Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Kerala Assembly opens with tributes to former CM Achuthanandan; Suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil attends
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

QUICK LINKS