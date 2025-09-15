‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders

On Engineer’s Day, Adani Cement, the world’s ninth-largest building materials and solutions company and part of the diversified Adani Group Portfolio, announced the launch of ‘Adani Cement FutureX’, a nationwide academia–industry engagement programme designed to connect classrooms with real-world infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

Adani Cement FutureX engages with 100 premier engineering institutions (IITs, NITs, top private/state colleges) and 100+ premier schools across 70 cities in India. The initiative seeks to prepare the nation’s youth for careers in future-ready business models, sustainable construction and next-generation building solutions.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to scale partnerships with academia and accelerate innovation, sustainability, and talent development. By connecting students from schools to engineering campuses with real-world industry challenges, we are building a seamless bridge from curiosity to careers, ensuring India’s growth story is powered by leaders ready with ideas and responsibility.

Adani Cement FutureX is designed as a continuum from curiosity to careers, focussed on student and faculty benefits:

Adani Cement Smart Lab: A live cement manufacturing model featuring a mini rotary kiln – detailed knowledge on chemistry, bringing science and engineering to life for students through hands ‑ This will also give insights on Robotic engineering, use of Artificial Intelligence in real life. on demonstrations.This will also give insights on Robotic engineering, use of Artificial Intelligence in real life.

STEM & Beyond Learning Activations: Students will be introduced to process and product innovations, including nanomaterials technology, R&D on advanced building material solutions, and EV equipments used within plants – conveyed through interactive, classroom-friendly tools designed to spark curiosity and creativity in science, technology, finance, marketing, and more.”

Field Visits & Experiential Immersion: Guided tours of Adani Cement’s state ‑ of ‑ the ‑ art R&D centre in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and world ‑ class manufacturing plants across Pan-India locations.

Knowledge Sessions & Leadership Engagement: Expert ‑ led talks, practical insights from Managing Committee and Leadership, workshops on innovation mindset — broadening horizons beyond regular curriculum. Including finance, marketing, etc.

Collaborative Research & Innovation: Joint R&D on new ‑ age materials, decarbonisation, circularity, and process optimisation; industry ‑ mentored projects; and pathways for IP co ‑ development.

Industry ‑ Anchored Learning: Lectures, masterclasses, and faculty talks by practitioners on sustainability, green materials, and future ‑ ready construction.

Career Pathways: Internships, live projects and pre ‑ placement interview opportunities for high ‑ performing students.

· Youth Engagement & Brand Immersion: Exciting quizzes, title sponsorships at fests and hackathons, immersive brand selfie zones, and a national digital campaign (#BuildWithAdani) designed to celebrate student creativity and amplify reach online.

· ICJ knowledge partnership: Leverage the Indian Concrete Journal (ICJ) network and editorial collaborations to bring frontier research to campuses and spotlight student/faculty work in concrete and construction materials.

Echoing our Chairman Gautam Adani’s vision of Temples of Education and Karma Shiksha, and his recent address at IIT Kharagpur where he called students the “new freedom fighters of Bharat, innovators whose ideas, code and imagination will secure India’s self-reliance in a world of technology-driven challenges”, Adani Cement FutureX represents one of the largest academia–industry collaborations in India’s building materials sector.

Adani Cement already nurtures a talent pool of over 1,500 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs) and runs advanced leadership programmes to build future leaders. The initiative underscores its belief that infrastructure development must go hand-in-hand with capability building and innovation.

