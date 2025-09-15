Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, BPL, TATA Tech, Apollo Hospita And Many In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, BPL, TATA Tech, Apollo Hospita And Many In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Nifty50 may pause its 8-day rally today as focus shifts to global central bank meetings. GIFT Nifty recovered early losses, indicating a slightly positive market open despite weak Asian cues. Lets Look At The STOCKS that are in focus today

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 15, 2025 08:44:34 IST

Stocks To Watch Today – Monday, September 15, 2025

After eight strong sessions, the Indian stock market may take a breather today. Nifty50 is looking to snap its longest winning streak in over a year, as focus shifts to the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting on September 16-17.

Early this morning at 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 32 points at 25,172, hinting at a weak start. However, by 8:24 AM, it recovered and was trading 17 points higher at 25,176, suggesting the market may open slightly positive.

In Asia, most markets were trading lower despite the MSCI Asia Pacific index hovering near record highs. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%, and Australia’s ASX 200 was down 0.22%. Japan’s market is closed today due to a holiday.

Back in India, all eyes will be on August wholesale inflation and manufacturing data releasing today. On Friday, Sensex ended 356 points higher, and Nifty closed at 25,114, both up around 0.4%.

Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Group

  • Adani Power

    • Signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company for 2,400 MW from a new ultra-supercritical plant in Pirpainti, Bihar.

Tata Group

  • Tata Technologies

    • Through its Singapore subsidiary, signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Germany-based ES-Tec Group for EUR 75 million. Completion expected by December 2026.

Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare

    • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

      • USFDA completed a Pre-Approval Inspection at Bachupally biologics unit; issued Form 483 with five observations.

    • Alembic Pharmaceuticals

      • Received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for API-I and API-II facilities at Panelav, closing inspection.

    • Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

      • Acquiring 30.58% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle for ₹1,254 crore; investing ₹573 crore to set up proton therapy oncology facility in Gurugram.

Engineering And Infrastructure

  • Engineers India

    • Won ₹618 crore contract for Project Management Consultancy and EPCM services for a new fertilizer plant in Africa.

  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering

    • Received ₹129.09 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam for traction equipment at Yavatmal-Digras.

  • Diamond Power Infrastructure

    • Received Letter of Intent for ₹236.7 crore supply contract from Adani Energy Solutions for Jamnagar project.

  • Ceigall India

    • Emerged as L1 bidder for ₹509.2 crore GMADA road construction project at Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar.

  • RailTel Corporation of India

    • Received Letter of Acceptance for ₹209.78 crore order from Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) under PM SHRI.

Renewable Energy & Pumps

    • Shakti Pumps India

      • Secured a second order worth ₹374.41 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for off-grid solar water pumps. Total orders worth ₹616.30 crore.

    • Adani Power (also under Adani Group)

      • Signed power supply agreement for 2,400 MW from new thermal plant in Bihar.

Financial Services & Investments

  • ICICI Bank

    • Received RBI approval to acquire up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

  • Ugro Capital

    • Board to consider fund raising via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement on Sept 17.

  • Central Depository Services (CDSL)

    • SEBI approved re-appointment of Rajeshree Sabnavis as Public Interest Director for 3 years from Nov 29, 2025.

Other Notable Stocks

  • BPL

    • Board approved raising up to ₹100 crore from related party for urgent operational funding (subject to shareholder approval).

  • Greaves Cotton

    • Approved further investment of ₹22 crore in subsidiary Greaves Finance Ltd. through rights issue subscription.

  • Nitco

    • Received tile and marble orders worth ₹19.44 crore from Prestige Estates and Lodha Group over 12 months.

  • DCX Systems

    • Signed non-binding MoU with Tamil Nadu government to set up defence manufacturing facility at Hosur.

  • Vedanta (Talwandi Sabo Power)

    • Signed Settlement Agreement with SEPCO to resolve EPC contract disputes for 3×660 MW thermal power project.

  • Steel Strips Wheels

    • CFO Naveen Sorot resigned due to relocation (effective Sept 12).

  • Info Edge India

    • Received whistle-blower complaint alleging policy violations; independent investigation underway.

  • Samvardhana Motherson International

    • Formed joint venture with Taiwan’s Macauto Industrial Co.; incorporated subsidiary Motherson Macauto Solutions.

  • GMR Airports

    • Passenger traffic declined 3.5% YoY to 93.49 lakh in August; domestic flat, international up 2.8%.

Stocks in F&O ban

HFCL
Oracle Financial Services Software
RBL Bank

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, BPL, TATA Tech, Apollo Hospita And Many In Focus Today

