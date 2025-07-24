LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Business > Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?

Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) reported a 1.7x increase in capital expenditure to ₹2,224 crore in Q1 FY26. The company installed 24 lakh smart meters, reaching a total of 55.4 lakh. AESL aims for 70 lakh new meters this year.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported that its profit after tax (PAT) saw a sharp uptick of 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 539 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal. (Photo: Social)
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported that its profit after tax (PAT) saw a sharp uptick of 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 539 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 24, 2025 19:56:00 IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) saw a sharp growth in its profit after tax (PAT) of 71% YoY to INR 539 crore during Q1 FY26.

Strong EBITDA Growth and Smart Metering Boosts Profits

The Adani Group company attributed this growth to double-digit EBITDA growth, and aided by lower depreciation and lower net tax outgo year-on-year.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and one of the largest private transmission and distribution companies in India with a large smart metering portfolio, today announced its financial and operational performance for the April-June quarter.

Further, AESL logged a robust growth of 28 per cent year-on-year in total income of Rs 7,026 crore in April-June quarter, which it said was backed by stable operating performance, SCA (Service Concession Arrangement) income due to higher capex and rising contribution from smart metering business.

Its EBITDA increased by 14 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,017 crore during the quarter, driven by resilient performance in transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from smart metering business segment.

During the quarter, AESL fully commissioned three transmission projects – Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station – 1 (KPS-1), and Sangod transmission.

Also, the company secured a new transmission project – WRNES Talegaon line. With Talegaon project, the under-construction order book stands at Rs 59,304 crore.

AESL Caps Q1 with 1.7X Capex Surge & 24 Lakh Smart Meters

AESL’s capital expenditure during the quarter increased by 1.7x to Rs 2,224 crore, as against Rs 1,313 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal 2024-25.

In another update, AESL said it has installed fresh 24 lakh smart meters during the quarter, taking the total to 55.4 lakh smart meters by achieving a daily run rate of 25,000-27,000-meter installations.

The company said it aims to install 70 lakh new meters this year, thereby achieving a minimum of 1 crore meters cumulatively by the end of 2025-26.

“The near-term tendering pipeline in the transmission sector is solid at Rs 90,000 crore” -AESL

“We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments” -Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions

“During this quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation. We expect to not only maintain the same momentum, but further enhance our pursuit of timely completion of our under-construction project pipeline. In terms of business outlook, as the sector offers immense opportunities backed by regulatory support and strong underlying factors like power demand and changing energy mix, AESL remains excited to tap the fresh opportunities falling within the risk-reward matrix and capital allocation policy of the company. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL’s capex roll-out and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides,” Kandarp Patel added. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘We Don’t Just Build Businesses, We Build India’: Gautam Adani’s Bold Message To Shareholders

Tags: adaniadani group

RELATED News

India’s Craft Beverages Goa’s Feni, Kerala’s Toddy Aim To Boost Business In the UK After Trade Deal
Canara Bank Q1 FY26 Shows Strong Growth, Net Profit Up by 21.69% YoY: What’s Driving This Impressive Results?
Infosys Q1 Profit Soars 8.6%: What’s Driving The Surge In Enterprise AI And Big Deal Wins?
The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

LATEST NEWS

Fahadh Faasil Explains Why He Uses A ₹5 Lakh Dumb Phone In 2025: I Want To Be Accessible Only By…
China-Backed Hackers Breach US Agencies in Major Microsoft SharePoint Cyberattack
If You Think You Can Get Away, We Will Come For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells Election Commission
Watch | Mid-Air Chaos: Women Punch Male Passenger On AirAsia Flight After Loud Chat Dispute
NFL’s Revenue Rocket: Green Bay Packers Reveal USD 13.8 Billion Game Plan
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?
Will NJZ Reunite With ADOR? K-Pop Group Might Make Comeback On This Condition
Kamal Haasan To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP Tomorrow
112 Pilots Went On Sick Leave After Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad
Double Delight in England: India Women’s Historic Triumph Earns Praise from Sachin Tendulkar
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?
Adani Energy Solutions Sees 71% Profit Surge In Q1 FY26: What’s Driving The Record Growth?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?