Adani Green Talks 2025 Highlights Purpose-Driven Innovation In Technology And Social Impact

Adani Green Talks 2025 Highlights Purpose-Driven Innovation In Technology And Social Impact

The event was inaugurated by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who highlighted the role of young entrepreneurs in what he called India’s 'second freedom struggle.'

Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 02:46:28 IST

The Adani Group hosted the fourth edition of Adani Green Talks, bringing together social entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers shaping a sustainable and inclusive future. The event has grown into one of India’s key platforms for social innovation.

The event was inaugurated by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who highlighted the role of young entrepreneurs in what he called India’s “second freedom struggle”, a fight for independence in technology and social innovation that benefits every community. He emphasided that Green Talks, launched four years ago, has already become a platform for ideas that can transform society.

Adani recalled success stories of past participants, including GenRobotics, which has helped thousands move away from manual scavenging; Navalt, which runs solar-electric ferries at very low cost; and Marut Drones, whose “Drone Didis of Kashi” have empowered women as agri-entrepreneurs.

This year, five entrepreneurs shared their journeys: Abhishek Chhazed of Recyclex is promoting green construction materials; Akshita Sachdeva and Bonny Dave of Trestle Labs are empowering the visually impaired through Kibo; Manoj Sanker of Nemocare Wellness is creating affordable maternal and neonatal healthcare devices; Jenil Gandhi and Manan Vyas of Avinya Leather are developing cruelty-free vegan leather; and Sowmya Balendiran of Sea6 Energy is advancing seaweed farming for sustainable products.

The event also introduced the Adani Green Talks Social Impact Awards and the Lok Kalyan Award, presented to Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech for his contribution to global public health through vaccines like Covaxin. Actor Vikrant Massey, National Award winner, attended the event.

Adani announced plans to expand Green Talks to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with NDTV, aiming to connect innovators from India with the global community. He emphasised that the platform inspires bold ideas and helps turn them into action, contributing to a sustainable, equitable future.

