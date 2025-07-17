Adani-Wilmar Deal Alert: Major Stake Sale Changes The Game At AWL!

In a strategic move shaking up the Indian agribusiness landscape, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), and Wilmar International’s subsidiary Lence Pte. Ltd. have finalized an agreement to mutually buy or sell shares of Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL). Both entities held roughly 44% each, combining for a dominant 88% stake. Their agreement set a ceiling price of ₹305 per share for any future transactions.

In January 2025, ACL/AEL sold 13.5% of its AWL shares at ₹276.51 per share through an Offer for Sale (OFS), fulfilling India’s minimum public shareholding norms and paving the way for wider public ownership. This sale brought ACL/AEL’s stake down to approximately 30.42%, while Wilmar International is set to become the majority shareholder with about 64% ownership. The total deal size is a massive ₹7,150 crore, marking a significant shift in AWL’s ownership structure.

What This Means For Adani Wilmar And Shareholders

Adani’s strategic stake reduction helps comply with regulatory norms requiring increased public ownership in listed companies. Selling 13.5% of AWL shares in the January OFS at ₹276.51 per share aligns with this goal, making the company more accessible to retail and institutional investors. Meanwhile, Wilmar’s growing majority stake signals its increased control and influence over AWL’s future strategy and operations.

This handover of majority ownership from Adani to Wilmar International marks a turning point. Wilmar will now lead with approximately 64% ownership, replacing Adani as the controlling stakeholder. The ₹7,150 crore transaction signals confidence in AWL’s growth potential and the agribusiness sector at large.

Key Takeaways: The Big Shift in AWL Ownership

Adani sells 13.5% shares in AWL at ₹276.51/share in January 2025 OFS

ACL/AEL stake reduces to 30.42%; Wilmar’s stake grows to ~64%

Total deal valued at ₹7,150 crore

Wilmar becomes majority shareholder, replacing Adani

Public shareholding in AWL increases as per regulatory requirements

What’s Next for AWL?

With Wilmar International taking majority control, industry watchers are eager to see how AWL’s business strategy evolves. Will this lead to enhanced product innovation or expanded market reach? For investors, this stake reshuffle offers fresh dynamics to consider. How will Wilmar’s leadership shape AWL’s growth trajectory? Only time will tell.

