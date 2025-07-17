19-Year-Old Roblox Game Maker Scores Multi-Million Dollar Payday — Powered By A Smart Business PlaN

What were you doing at 19? Because one teenager just casually built a Roblox game, Blue Lock: Rivals, with a few collaborators—in just three months. Fast forward to its launch: the game didn’t just go viral, it exploded, pulling in over 1 million simultaneous players and raking in $5 million a month in in-game purchases. Not bad for something made on a laptop and a dream, right?

Then came March, and with it, a big payday—Do Big Studios, a co-developer, snapped up the title in a multi-million-dollar deal. Yes, that’s “multi” with a capital “M.”

Roblox, once known for its pixelated playground of DIY games, now boasts nearly 100 million daily users, becoming a billion-dollar launchpad for young digital entrepreneurs.

As game analyst David Taylor puts it:

“We’ve seen a real shift in Roblox’s ecosystem.”

Fun fact: 7 of the top 15 Roblox earners have already been sold.

So, next time your friend says they’re just “chilling on Roblox,” maybe check if they’re low-key building an empire.

New Rules By Roblox Are Changing The Game—Literally!

Did you know Roblox just flipped the script on how games change hands? Until December, selling your Roblox game was basically against the rules. But now? Ownership transfers are totally legal, and that’s shaking up the whole scene.

Think of it like an exclusive club: game sales and deals are buzzing in private hangouts like Discord, where big players like Do Big, Voldex, and Splitting Point are snapping up top titles.

And here’s a jaw-dropper: in May, Do Big invested in Grow a Garden, a Roblox game that broke records with 21 million players at once—even beating Fortnite’s best on the platform.

So, whether you’re a creator or a player, keep your eyes peeled. Roblox’s game market just went pro!

Real Earnings, Real Licensing For Roblox

Roblox introduced a new IP licensing platform for creators.

for creators. Developers can now use branded characters from big names like Netflix, Sega, and Lionsgate.

from big names like Netflix, Sega, and Lionsgate. Creators can launch paid experiences , allowing users to purchase entire games.

, allowing users to purchase entire games. Revenue splits can reach up to 70% for top creators , boosting their earnings.

, boosting their earnings. This platform opens doors for more authentic and licensed content on Roblox

Spotlight On The Teen Creator: How A 19-Year-Old Scored Big on Roblox

Imagine creating a game from scratch and turning it into a global hit — all before turning 20! That’s exactly what this anonymous 19-year-old did with Blue Lock: Rivals, an anime-style soccer game that he built alongside a team of co-developers in just three months. After its release last year, the game drew over 1 million simultaneous players and generated a whopping $5 million in monthly in-game purchases. Pretty impressive, right?

Then came the big moment: Do Big Studios stepped in and bought the game for over $3 million, handing the teen creator an incredible payday. Even with such a huge win, he’s chosen to keep his identity private, showing that for him, staying low-key matters more than the spotlight. His story is a perfect example of the new generation of Roblox creators who combine passion, quick thinking, and creativity to turn their ideas into serious cash. It also shows that age doesn’t limit what you can achieve in the gaming world. Got a game idea brewing? Maybe you’re closer to your own success story than you think!

Deals: Do Big Studios

Prolific acquirer in the Roblox ecosystem

Co-developed and purchased Blue Lock: Rivals in March

Acquired Grow a Garden, Roblox’s most played game, in May (undisclosed sum)

Partners with other studios to scoop popular Roblox titles

Keeps a low profile; representatives decline to comment

Leading force in sourcing, developing, and flipping Roblox games

