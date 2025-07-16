LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > Business > The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

Microsoft roles out massive paychecks to AI talent while trimming non-AI roles. Engineers and product managers lead the salary charts, even as layoffs and reshuffling reshape the tech giant’s workforce.

Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — See How Much Others Earn
Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — See How Much Others Earn

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 11:36:29 IST

Ever dreamt of working at Microsoft? With those big fat paychecks, thriving isn’t optional—it’s expected!

Microsoft walks a tightrope In 2025—letting go of some while rolling out the red carpet (and fat checks) for others. In true tech-giant fashion, it’s saying goodbye to thousands—think traditional sales folks and those tagged in dreaded performance improvement plans—while wooing AI experts with paychecks that turn heads.

Curious how much? Software engineers pocket up to USD 284,000. Product managers? A cool USD 250,000. And if you’re a machine learning wizard at LinkedIn, Microsoft might just drop USD 336,000 in base pay alone. One leaked spreadsheet from 2024 spells it out: if you’re in AI, you’re likely earning more than your non-AI peers. Managers now dangle retention bonuses like candy—just for building the next Copilot or AI tool. Despite the layoffs, Microsoft isn’t shutting its hiring doors. But be warned—it’s not hiring everyone. Only cloud geniuses, AI rockstars, and top-tier engineers need apply. After all, Google and OpenAI are knocking too.

Salaries Lead As Microsoft Reshapes Its Workforce

Microsoft is changing how it hires and pays people—cutting some roles while offering big salaries in others. In early 2025, data from 5,400 work visa applications showed Microsoft paying between USD 82,971 and USD 284,000 for tech jobs. Product managers earned up to USD 250,000, and data engineers and scientists made over USD 260,000. Roles in AI, machine learning, silicon, and cloud got the highest pay. On the flip side, jobs like business planning and customer programs stayed below USD 200,000. Microsoft hasn’t shared official details, but visa data gives a clear picture: the company is focused on hiring top talent to build AI tools like Copilot.

 Microsoft Leans On AI While Cutting Old Roles

Microsoft is laying off traditional roles while investing heavily in AI. Its Copilot tool has billions in funding and is a big focus. Internal messages tell employees to use Microsoft’s own AI tools more and reward those who improve them. The company is replacing old-style sales teams with tech-savvy staff who can sell AI products better. Even with layoffs, hiring continues—but mainly for roles in AI, cloud, and engineering. Microsoft is shifting toward automation and advanced tech. In today’s job market, AI skills aren’t just helpful—they’re key to getting hired and staying in.

Layoffs & Restructuring At Microsoft – 2025

  • Microsoft has carried out multiple rounds of layoffs in 2025, affecting thousands of employees.
  • Key roles impacted include:
    • Traditional sales staff, replaced by technical salespeople better equipped to sell AI tools.
    • Low performers, flagged through Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), often paired with payout offers.
  • These layoffs are part of a broader strategy to:
    • Boost operational efficiency
    • Align the workforce with AI priorities
    • Manage costs amid major shifts in tech demands.

Salary At Microsoft For 2025

Role Base Salary Range (USD)
Software Engineering $82,971 – $284,000
Product Management $122,800 – $250,000
Data Engineering $144,855 – $264,000
Data Science $121,200 – $274,500
Site Reliability Engineering $135,100 – $236,670
Electrical Engineering $138,995 – $247,650
Silicon Engineering $116,334 – $275,000
Cloud Architecture

$130,000 – $217,589

(This information was taken by Business Insider from a Microsoft document)

Microsoft To Rethinks Pay and Talent Game

Microsoft is changing how it pays and keeps talent. It’s moving away from traditional roles and focusing on AI. The highest salaries now go to AI experts, with some machine learning roles earning up to USD 336,000. Microsoft is also offering bonuses to keep top talent from leaving. It’s clear the company wants innovation—and it’s willing to pay for it. Traditional sales teams are being replaced by tech leaders. Even with layoffs happening, Microsoft is still hiring for AI-focused roles. With strong competition from Google and even OpenAI, Microsoft is betting big on smart people and smarter technology.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices

Tags: Microsoft layoffs AI jobsMicrosoft salaries 2025

More News

Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can’t Forget The Two Khans’ Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash
‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home
West Indies 27 All Out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards To Join Emergency Meeting
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Who Is the ‘Grand Mufti Of India’ Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad And How Did He Delay Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen?
NCERT Revises Class 8 History Book: Mughal ‘Intolerance’, Delhi Sultanate ‘Brutality’ Now Included
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
Delhi Schools Hit By Fresh Bomb Threat Emails, Security Stepped Up
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Father Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In From Industry
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?