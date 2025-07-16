The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?

Ever dreamt of working at Microsoft? With those big fat paychecks, thriving isn’t optional—it’s expected!

Microsoft walks a tightrope In 2025—letting go of some while rolling out the red carpet (and fat checks) for others. In true tech-giant fashion, it’s saying goodbye to thousands—think traditional sales folks and those tagged in dreaded performance improvement plans—while wooing AI experts with paychecks that turn heads.

Curious how much? Software engineers pocket up to USD 284,000. Product managers? A cool USD 250,000. And if you’re a machine learning wizard at LinkedIn, Microsoft might just drop USD 336,000 in base pay alone. One leaked spreadsheet from 2024 spells it out: if you’re in AI, you’re likely earning more than your non-AI peers. Managers now dangle retention bonuses like candy—just for building the next Copilot or AI tool. Despite the layoffs, Microsoft isn’t shutting its hiring doors. But be warned—it’s not hiring everyone. Only cloud geniuses, AI rockstars, and top-tier engineers need apply. After all, Google and OpenAI are knocking too.

Salaries Lead As Microsoft Reshapes Its Workforce

Microsoft is changing how it hires and pays people—cutting some roles while offering big salaries in others. In early 2025, data from 5,400 work visa applications showed Microsoft paying between USD 82,971 and USD 284,000 for tech jobs. Product managers earned up to USD 250,000, and data engineers and scientists made over USD 260,000. Roles in AI, machine learning, silicon, and cloud got the highest pay. On the flip side, jobs like business planning and customer programs stayed below USD 200,000. Microsoft hasn’t shared official details, but visa data gives a clear picture: the company is focused on hiring top talent to build AI tools like Copilot.

Microsoft Leans On AI While Cutting Old Roles

Microsoft is laying off traditional roles while investing heavily in AI. Its Copilot tool has billions in funding and is a big focus. Internal messages tell employees to use Microsoft’s own AI tools more and reward those who improve them. The company is replacing old-style sales teams with tech-savvy staff who can sell AI products better. Even with layoffs, hiring continues—but mainly for roles in AI, cloud, and engineering. Microsoft is shifting toward automation and advanced tech. In today’s job market, AI skills aren’t just helpful—they’re key to getting hired and staying in.

Layoffs & Restructuring At Microsoft – 2025

Microsoft has carried out multiple rounds of layoffs in 2025, affecting thousands of employees .

in 2025, affecting . Key roles impacted include: Traditional sales staff , replaced by technical salespeople better equipped to sell AI tools. Low performers , flagged through Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) , often paired with payout offers .

These layoffs are part of a broader strategy to: Boost operational efficiency Align the workforce with AI priorities Manage costs amid major shifts in tech demands.



Salary At Microsoft For 2025

Role Base Salary Range (USD) Software Engineering $82,971 – $284,000 Product Management $122,800 – $250,000 Data Engineering $144,855 – $264,000 Data Science $121,200 – $274,500 Site Reliability Engineering $135,100 – $236,670 Electrical Engineering $138,995 – $247,650 Silicon Engineering $116,334 – $275,000 Cloud Architecture $130,000 – $217,589 (This information was taken by Business Insider from a Microsoft document)

Microsoft To Rethinks Pay and Talent Game

Microsoft is changing how it pays and keeps talent. It’s moving away from traditional roles and focusing on AI. The highest salaries now go to AI experts, with some machine learning roles earning up to USD 336,000. Microsoft is also offering bonuses to keep top talent from leaving. It’s clear the company wants innovation—and it’s willing to pay for it. Traditional sales teams are being replaced by tech leaders. Even with layoffs happening, Microsoft is still hiring for AI-focused roles. With strong competition from Google and even OpenAI, Microsoft is betting big on smart people and smarter technology.

