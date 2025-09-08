Adda Education Strengthens CUET Leadership with Top Ranks, Launches Offline CUET Adda Centres Across Delhi-NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Adda Education, India’s leading career-enablement ecosystem, has announced exceptional student performances in the CUET UG 2025 examination. With the introduction of official All India Ranks (AIRs) by the NTA this year, CUET Adda students secured five positions in the Top 20 — AIR 2, 3, 7, 8, and 20. CUET Adda (app and offline) is a newly established Adda Education vertical that provides structured prep for CUET. In addition, the company is doubling down on offline expansion via 15+ CUET Adda centres across Delhi-NCR.

While the number of 100 percentilers across the country is lower this year, Adda247 continues to stand out with achievers securing perfect scores across all major CUET UG subjects, from languages to sciences, commerce, and aptitude, which is a true reflection of the depth and diversity of our preparation programs. For 2025, CUET Adda introduced multiple preparation tools aimed at replicating actual exam conditions and supporting students through every stage of the process. These included a national-level open mock test, memory-based practice papers. response checker tool to help students estimate raw scores, and personalised post-exam counselling for college admissions.

The company is also expanding its presence through the launch of 15+ CUET Adda centres across Delhi-NCR. This step has been taken in response to consistent feedback from students seeking structured, offline preparation focused specifically on CUET rather than generalised language or aptitude content. The centres will operate in parallel with CUET Adda’s digital offerings, providing flexibility and depth for students choosing either format.

Commenting on this Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda Education said, “We’re incredibly proud of our students for securing top ranks in CUET UG 2025, a testament to their dedication. Whether online or offline, our goal is to make quality preparation accessible, affordable, and aligned with what truly matters: helping every student realise their college dream. The launch of our new offline centres across Delhi-NCR is one step towards a bigger aim, to bring structured, CUET coaching to students in every corner of the country”.

Since the inception of its CUET coaching program in 2022, CUET Adda has consistently delivered exceptional results.

