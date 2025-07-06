Live Tv
Amid Work-Hour Debate, Telangana Introduces New Flexi Work Law

Amid Work-Hour Debate, Telangana Introduces New Flexi Work Law

Telangana now allows 10-hour workdays for employees in commercial establishments, with safeguards like 48-hour weekly limits and 144-hour quarterly overtime caps, aiming to balance business flexibility and worker protection.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 06:51:44 IST

The Government of Telangana has announced a significant policy change allowing employees in commercial establishments (excluding shops) to work up to 10 hours a day, under strict labor safeguards. The move is aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the state while maintaining worker protection.

According to the new rules, the total working hours for an employee must not exceed 48 hours per week. Any work beyond this limit must be compensated with overtime pay. The policy ensures that the maximum daily work time, including overtime, does not exceed 12 hours under any condition.

Employees working more than six hours a day are entitled to a 30-minute rest break. Additionally, the total overtime permitted is capped at 144 hours per quarter, ensuring a limit on extended work durations.

This move echoes recent debates around work hours. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra emphasized that quality matters more than quantity in the workplace. On the other hand, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan have publicly advocated for longer workweeks, triggering backlash over concerns around work-life balance.

In April 2023, Tamil Nadu passed the Factories (Amendment) Act, allowing up to 12-hour workdays while maintaining a 48-hour weekly cap. The law introduced the option for a four-day workweek with three days of rest.

Globally, several countries are piloting or adopting four-day workweeks to boost productivity and well-being. Telangana’s policy appears to walk a middle path—offering business-friendly flexibility without ignoring employee welfare.

(From ANI)

