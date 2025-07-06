Hamas Submits Official Reply On Gaza Truce, Israel Confirms Receiving It, Begins Study

In a move that could shape the next chapter of the Gaza conflict, Hamas has officially submitted its response to the latest ceasefire proposal through mediators. And guess what? They’re calling it a “positive approach.” According to a written statement from the group, Hamas has wrapped up internal discussions and consulted with various Palestinian factions. Their message to the mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, is clear: they’re ready to negotiate the implementation process immediately.

This comes after weeks of high-stakes back-and-forth over proposed terms for a ceasefire. With Hamas signaling a willingness to move forward, all eyes now shift to the next round of talks. Is this the turning point the region’s been waiting for? The mediators, who’ve been working overtime behind the scenes, are gearing up for what’s next. Whether it leads to a lasting truce—or yet another stalemate—will depend on what happens at the negotiating table in the coming days

Israel Receives And Studies Hamas Ceasefire Document

An Israeli official in Jerusalem confirmed that the country has received Hamas’s response. “Its details are being studied,” the official said, without providing further comment. The Israeli government has not issued a formal statement but has indicated that it will closely examine the document before taking the next step. Previous reports suggested that Israel had agreed in principle to a phased deal involving hostage releases, humanitarian aid, and a limited military pullback, while rejecting some of Hamas’s core demands. The current phase focuses on clarifying terms and operational mechanisms before both sides commit publicly.

Mediators Await Agreement On Ceasefire Mechanism

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States continue to facilitate discussions between the two sides. The current ceasefire framework includes a multi-stage plan: a temporary pause in fighting, release of Israeli hostages, freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and increased humanitarian access into Gaza. While Hamas has signaled acceptance of these broad outlines, disagreements remain on the timeline and guarantees for implementation. Hamas demands a full Israeli military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire, while Israel insists on maintaining flexibility in military operations. Talks will now focus on bridging these gaps through technical-level negotiations.

Negotiations Continue Amid Ongoing Tensions

Despite diplomatic momentum, hostilities continue in parts of Gaza. Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza have persisted even as negotiators prepare for potential proximity talks. Hamas’s willingness to discuss the implementation of the agreement indicates progress, though a final resolution remains uncertain. Israeli and Hamas representatives are expected to resume mediated negotiations in Doha. Both sides are under pressure from international stakeholders to reach a sustainable truce. The outcome of this round of talks will likely determine the course of conflict and humanitarian relief in the weeks ahead.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since Israel Conflict