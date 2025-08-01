Anil Ambani Under the ED Scanner: ₹17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe Shakes Reliance Group

Anil Ambani, the face of Reliance Group, finds himself at the center of a high-stakes investigation as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons him for questioning on August 5, 2025. At 66, Ambani will head to the ED headquarters in Delhi amid a probe into an alleged ₹17,000 crore loan fraud linked to his group companies. The investigation focuses on alleged loan diversions involving Yes Bank loans sanctioned between 2017 and 2019, with the ED zeroing in on Ambani’s leadership. Recently, the agency conducted extensive raids across more than 35 locations in Mumbai tied to his business network, stirring intense speculation. Despite this, Ambani’s companies insist their business and financial health remain unaffected. Now, all eyes are on Ambani — how will he navigate this challenging chapter? What does this mean for Reliance Group’s future? Stay tuned as the story unfolds, with much more expected in the coming days.

ED Probes Loan Diversion In Anil Ambani Group Companies

The ED is digging deep into a ₹3,000 crore loan diversion scandal linked to Anil Ambani’s group, with Yes Bank loans from 2017 to 2019 at the heart of the probe. The agency claims the funds were funneled to multiple group companies and shell firms with shaky finances and overlapping directors, raising eyebrows on banking norms. What’s more, officials say Yes Bank promoters received money before the loans were approved—pointing to a possible bribe scheme. The ED is also scrutinizing backdated approvals and investments made without proper checks. How will this unravel? Stay tuned as the story develops!

Extensive Searches Across Mumbai Linked To Ambani Group: Key Points

ED conducted coordinated searches from July 24 to 27 at over 35 locations in Mumbai.

The raids targeted 50 companies and 25 individuals, including senior Anil Ambani Group executives.

Investigations uncovered evidence of financial irregularities and loan fund diversion.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure stated the probes do not affect their business or shareholders.

Media reports mostly relate to old allegations involving Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

RCOM and RHFL cases date back more than 10 years, according to company clarifications.

Bank Loan “Fraud” And Overseas Assets Under Scanner

The ED isn’t stopping with just loan diversion — they’re digging deeper into a ₹1,050 crore bank loan “fraud” involving RCOM and Canara Bank. On top of that, they’re investigating undisclosed foreign bank accounts and assets tied to the Reliance Group, raising eyebrows about hidden money flows. The spotlight also falls on Reliance Mutual Fund’s hefty ₹2,850 crore investment in risky Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The agency suspects there might be some “quid pro quo” deals behind the scenes, making this more than just a financial puzzle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Reliance Infrastructure faces scrutiny over an alleged ₹17,000 crore loan diversion. It’s a complex web, and everyone’s watching closely to see how these pieces fit together.

Government Reports And Regulatory Inputs Shape Probe

The money laundering case follows multiple FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED’s investigation incorporates detailed reports from key regulators such as the National Housing Bank, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and Bank of Baroda. These documents suggest a “well-planned and thought-out scheme” designed to siphon public money by cheating banks, investors, shareholders, and other public entities. The Union government recently informed Parliament that the State Bank of India has classified RCOM and Anil Ambani as ‘fraud’ and plans to lodge a formal complaint with the CBI.

Reliance Group Companies Clarify Separation From RCOM and RHFL

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure confirm Anil Ambani is not on their boards.

Both companies state they have no financial or business connections with RCOM or RHFL.

They stress that investigations into RCOM and RHFL do not affect their governance or operations.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reassure investors and stakeholders about business stability.

The firms emphasize their core businesses continue unaffected despite ongoing probes.

This clear separation aims to maintain confidence amid the unfolding investigation drama.

Also Read: ED Summons Anil Ambani On Alleged Multi-Crore Loan Fraud Case