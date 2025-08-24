LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

The IPO of Anlon Healthcare Limited will open for subscription on Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2007, have its head office in Maharashtra. The company is working in pharmaceutical industry. It focuses in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates catering to the domestic and international markets.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 22:04:51 IST

The IPO of Anlon Healthcare Limited will open for subscription on Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Through this IPO, Alon Healthcare is expected to raise around ₹121 crore over a fresh issue by offering 1.33 crore equity shares.

IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025
•    IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025
•    Size of the IPO: Approx. ₹121 crore
•    Price Band: ₹86 – ₹91 
•    Lot Size: 164 equity shares
•    Minimum Investment for Retail: Approx. ₹14,104 
•    Listing At: NSE & BSE
•    Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Important IPO Dates:

•    Bidding for Anchor Investors: Aug 25, 2025
•    Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025
•    Start of Refunds: Sep 02, 2025
•    Credit of Shares to Demat: Sep 02, 2025
•    Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2007, have its head office in Maharashtra. The company is working in pharmaceutical industry. It focuses in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates catering to the domestic and international markets.

The company works in the highly structured pharmaceutical sector, supplying to over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Piramal Finance Takes On Rural Credit Gaps With New BLS E-Services Partnership, Here’s How?

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?