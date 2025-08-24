Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

The IPO of Anlon Healthcare Limited will open for subscription on Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Through this IPO, Alon Healthcare is expected to raise around ₹121 crore over a fresh issue by offering 1.33 crore equity shares.

IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025

• Size of the IPO: Approx. ₹121 crore

• Price Band: ₹86 – ₹91

• Lot Size: 164 equity shares

• Minimum Investment for Retail: Approx. ₹14,104

• Listing At: NSE & BSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

Important IPO Dates:

• Bidding for Anchor Investors: Aug 25, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025

• Start of Refunds: Sep 02, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: Sep 02, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025

Anlon Healthcare Limited: Company Overview

Anlon Healthcare Limited, founded in 2007, have its head office in Maharashtra. The company is working in pharmaceutical industry. It focuses in manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates catering to the domestic and international markets.

The company works in the highly structured pharmaceutical sector, supplying to over 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention