Apple iOS 26 Release Date: When to Download For iPhone 17 Series

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple also gave details of iOS 26, a free software update. Here are the details to download Apple iOS 26. Check Release Date.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 10, 2025 03:39:57 IST

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple also gave details of iOS 26, a free software update, which will be launched on September 15, 2025

In a statement, Apple stated, “iOS 26 is designed to elevate the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.”

“Apple Intelligence now translates text and audio on the go with Live Translation, helping users communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, “It added.

The statement further said that updates to visual intelligence allow users to capture a screenshot and easily search or act on anything they are viewing on their iPhone screen.

The on-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, with apps already offering new intelligent, privacy-protected experiences that can even be used when offline, it added.

Expanding its wings, Apple informed that iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games, a brand-new app that gives players a single destination for all their games.

Apple Unveils iPhone Series: All You Need to Know

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air features a 6.5-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It consists of Ceramic Shield 2. It is powered by a 19-core processor and a neural engine that will help run on-device AI faster.

Apple is officially calling it the thinnest iPhone ever made. It claimed that the A19 processor is faster and more efficient.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro: Two Models

The iPhone 17 Pro features the largest battery ever. The large 5,000mAh batteries are usually used in Android devices. It’s a new development, Apple has moved from software optimisations to extend battery life, with a significant hardware upgrade.

Prices of iPhone 17 Models 

– iPhone 17: $799

– iPhone 17 Pro: $1099

– iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1199

– iPhone 17 Air: $999

All new iPhone models are set to go on sale from September 19 onwards, with pre-orders starting from today. 

ALSO READ: Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know

Tags: appleios 26Iphone 17

