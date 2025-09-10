LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

Apple iPhone 17 launch has added some state-of-the-art innovations to the model. However, it’s not about faster chips or improved cameras, it’s about eliminating language barriers. Apple has adjusted iOS 26 with a low-power AI mode to preserve performance.

Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 10, 2025 06:13:48 IST

Apple iPhone 17 launch has added some state-of-the-art innovations to the model. However, it’s not about faster chips or improved cameras, it’s about eliminating language barriers. With the launch of the iPhone 17 series and iOS 26, the innovative Live Translation feature is silently revolutionizing how we travel, connect, and communicate across regions and cultures.

Pushed away under Settings > Accessibility > Live Translation, this amazing feature enables real-time, two-way voice translation, even throughout FaceTime and normal phone calls. This feature supports more than 20 languages, including Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish, French, and Arabic, it permits users to speak naturally while Apple Intellect handles the rest.

Unlike traditional translation apps that need typing or converting interfaces, Apple’s tool works natively within the iPhone’s main functionality. At the time of a call, a live transcript and translated audio run flawlessly in the background, making it sense like both speakers are fluent in the similar language.

Why It’s a Game-Changer for Travel

Aimed at travellers, expatriates, and even distant workers, the influence is immediate. Ordering food in Tokyo, request for directions in Paris, or negotiating during a rental contract in Madrid can now happen without affecting app usage or difficult pauses. 

But it’s not just about accessibility. Apple’s commitment to convenience is front and center. With additional benefits like Voice Control 2.0, haptic feedback, and improved VoiceOver, the iPhone 17 is becoming one of the most comprehensive smartphones on the market.

However, some critics caution of battery drains due to heavy AI processing, Apple has adjusted iOS 26 with a low-power AI mode to preserve performance.

As most of the competitors in the market stresses on hardware specifications, Apple is silently changing the rules of the game, creating the world smaller, over barriers.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?

Tags: Apple iPhoneApple iPhone 17Apple IPhone 17 launchApple iPhone Translation Tool

RELATED News

The IPO Battle Begins: Comparing Urban Company, Shringar House Of Mangalsutra, And Dev Accelerator, What’s Right For You?
Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO Will Open Today: Everything You Need To Know Before You Invest
Vigor Plast IPO Closes Oversubscribed: But Is All This Demand Just A Bubble?
‘Can’t Believe This Is Yet Relevant’: Samsung Takes A Dig At Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Two LeT Terrorists Killed In Kulgam, Operation Gudder Culminated
VP Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Congratulates Radhakrishnan On His Victory, Extends Gratitude To B Sudershan Reddy
‘No Health Bulletin Issued’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Potshots On BJP Over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Silence
Border Districts On High Alert In Bihar Amid Violent Protest In Nepal
Carlos Alcarez Replaces Jannik Sinner As World No. 1 After US Open Win, See Full List
‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless
France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Series: Full Specs, AI Features, Design, A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, Price in India, All You Need To Know
Apple Event September 2025: Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Unveiled, If You Are Going To Buy? Here’s All You Need To Know
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever
Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever
Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever
Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever

QUICK LINKS