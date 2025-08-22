LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Patel Retail Limited IPO Allotment Status Check. This supermarket chain opened for its IPO on Aug 18, 2025 till Aug 20, 2025. The IPO was 95.70 times subscribed in total, with the Retail Individual Investors (RII) accounting for 42.49 times, Retail Investors (Employees) accounting for 25.37 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 272.43 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 108.17 times.

Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 22, 2025 18:50:36 IST

Patel Retail Limited, supermarket chain, opened for its IPO on Aug 18, 2025 till Aug 20, 2025. The IPO was 95.70 times subscribed in total, with the Retail Individual Investors (RII) accounting for 42.49 times, Retail Investors (Employees) accounting for 25.37 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 272.43 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 108.17 times. 

Patel Retail Limited: Subscription details

•  Total Subscription: 95.70x
•  Retail Individual Investors (RII): 42.49x
•  Retail Investors (Employees): 25.37x
•  Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 108.17x
•  Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 272.43x
(Data: Aug 21, 2025 | 22:01)

Important IPO Dates:

•    Anchor Investor Bidding: August 18, 2025 
•    Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 22, 2025 
•    Expected Listing: August 26, 2025 

Would like to check the allotment status? Hereunder are the processes:

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Patel Retail Limited: Company Overview

Patel Retail Limited, a supermarkets chain founded in June 2007. The company has it headquarter in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Patel Retail functions a chain of supermarkets under the brand name “Patel’s R Mart”. The company focuses on value retailing in tier III cities and suburbs in Maharashtra. The company offers food, FMCG, general merchandise, and apparel. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board ImportsWith New Price Rule
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI
Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!
Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!
Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!
Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?