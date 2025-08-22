Applied For Patel Retail IPO? Here’s How To Check Your Allotment Status!

Patel Retail Limited, supermarket chain, opened for its IPO on Aug 18, 2025 till Aug 20, 2025. The IPO was 95.70 times subscribed in total, with the Retail Individual Investors (RII) accounting for 42.49 times, Retail Investors (Employees) accounting for 25.37 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 272.43 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 108.17 times.

Patel Retail Limited: Subscription details

• Total Subscription: 95.70x

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 42.49x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 25.37x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 108.17x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 272.43x

(Data: Aug 21, 2025 | 22:01)

Important IPO Dates:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: August 18, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 22, 2025

• Expected Listing: August 26, 2025

Would like to check the allotment status? Hereunder are the processes:

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Patel Retail Limited: Company Overview

Patel Retail Limited, a supermarkets chain founded in June 2007. The company has it headquarter in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Patel Retail functions a chain of supermarkets under the brand name “Patel’s R Mart”. The company focuses on value retailing in tier III cities and suburbs in Maharashtra. The company offers food, FMCG, general merchandise, and apparel.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

