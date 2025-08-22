LIVE TV
Home > Business > Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!

Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!

Check Allotment Status of Studio LSD Limited IPO, a multimedia production house located in Mumbai. The company is launching its IPO on August 18-20, 2025, to raise ₹70.13 crore. The issue, with a price band of ₹48-₹51 per share, will list on the NSE Emerge. The company produces content for top broadcasters and OTT platforms.

Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: August 22, 2025 18:51:18 IST

Studio LSD Limited, a Mumbai based multimedia production house, was open for public subscription from Aug 18, 2025 to Aug 20, 2025. The total subscription was 2.77 times, with the Retail Individual Investors (RII) subscribed to 4.05 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 1.00 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 1.28 times. 

The company is into multimedia production, creating content for TV and OTT platforms. The company is planning to raise nearly ₹70.13 crore through this IPO, an amalgamation of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS). 

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹48- ₹51 per share. Quantity in one lot was of 2000 shares with a minimum investment of ₹204,000. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

•    Total Consolidated Bids: 2.77 times
•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 4.05 times
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.00 times
•    Non-institutional investors (NII): 1.28 times
(Data: August 20, 2025 | 14:38)

Would like to check the allotment status? Follow these steps:

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Studio LSD Limited: Company Overview

Studio LSD Limited, founded in 2017, has its headquarter based in Mumbai. The company operates as a multimedia production house, creating original content for television and OTT platforms. The name, LSD (Laxmi, Saraswati, and Durga), depicts the cultural roots and creative mission of the company.

The company manages the entire content production lifecycle, right from the developing concept to financing and production then to post-production and distribution. The company has its tie-ups with some of India’s top broadcasters and OTT players like Sony, Zee TV, and Colors TV.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!

