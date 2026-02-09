LIVE TV
Aye Finance IPO Opens ₹1,010 Crore Issue for Micro & Small Enterprise Lending; Fresh Issue and OFS to Boost Capital, Listing on Feb 16

Aye Finance IPO Opens ₹1,010 Crore Issue for Micro & Small Enterprise Lending; Fresh Issue and OFS to Boost Capital, Listing on Feb 16

Aye Finance Ltd’s ₹1,010 crore IPO opens February 9–11 with a price band of ₹122–₹129. Fresh issue and OFS aim to boost capital for MSE lending and future expansion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 9, 2026 13:41:09 IST

Aye Finance IPO Opens for Subscription

Aye Finance Ltd, a rising star among NBFCs, kicked off its IPO on Monday, February 9, running until Wednesday, February 11. The price range for the shares is ₹122 to ₹129, allowing investors to take advantage of future market growth. The book-built issue, worth ₹1,010 crore, consists of a fresh share issuance of 5.50 crore shares worth ₹710 crore and an Offer for Sale of 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore. Stakeholders offloading shares include big names like Vikram Jetley, CapitalG LP, and Alpha Wave India I LP. The fresh funds aim to boost Aye Finance’s capital base for future expansion, will you grab your slice of growth?

Aye Finance IPO Day 1: Subscription, Lot Size, and Allocation Details

Category / Detail Details / Figures
Total Book-Built Issue ₹1,010 crore
Fresh Issue 5.50 crore shares worth ₹710 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore
Day 1 Subscription Status 3% subscribed (13,86,664 shares bid against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer)
Category-wise Subscription
– Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
– Non-Institutional Investors 1%
– Retail Investors 16%
– Total 3%
Lot Size 116 shares per lot, in multiples thereafter
Allocation
– Qualified Institutional Buyers 75%
– Non-Institutional Investors 15%
– Retail Individual Investors 10%

Aye Finance IPO Day: Allotment and Listing Date

Book-running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth, IIFL Capital
Registrar: KFin Technologies

Aye Finance IPO Day: Strengths and Risks from RHP

Before the IPO, Aye Finance raised ₹454.5 crore from 19 anchor investors, including:

  • Nippon India Mutual Fund

  • Bay Pond Partners

  • Goldman Sachs Funds

  • Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund

  • Integrated Core Strategies (Asia)

  • Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

  • HDFC Life Insurance Company

The company is a middle-layer NBFC, focusing on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 1:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS