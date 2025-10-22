LIVE TV
Bank Holiday Today 22 October 2025: Complete City-Wise Bank Schedule

Bank Holiday Today 22 October 2025: Complete City-Wise Bank Schedule

On 22 October 2025, several banks across India may observe a bank holiday depending on regional schedules. This guide provides city-wise updates on which banks are open and which are closed, helping customers plan their banking activities effectively.

Bank Holiday Today 22 October 2025: Complete City-Wise Bank Schedule

October 22, 2025 10:40:41 IST

Bank Holiday Today 22 October 2025: Complete City-Wise Bank Schedule

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, banks in India will be closed in observance of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year Day, and Balipadyami. As such, many banks across various states and regions will be closed, and customers should verify the contested holiday for bank holidays specific to their city as well. 

Cities and states where banks will be closed on October 22, 2025

Many urban centers in cities will be closed in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bangalore, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna for banks located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Sikkim. Regional and religious commemoration related to Diwali and the Vikram Samvat new year are all reasons for the holiday.

Festival Significance

The holiday celebrates Govardhan Puja – when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains. Some states will observe Vikram Samvat on this day as a Hindu new year, imparting cultural significance to the day. Bali Pratipada is the festivities occurring largely in Maharashtra and in some parts of Gujarat, to honor the mythological king Bali, reference to one being devote through sacrifice and serving others.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Banks Are Open

While many cities are observed as a bank holiday, many cities are open today. Banks will open, for example, in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. These regions do not observe 22 October as a bank holiday because Diwali is not an encounter.

 Banking Implications

Even with bank holidays, digital banking, such as internet banking, mobile applications, ATM, and UPI, is available to customers. Customers are encouraged to have completed any branch banking transactions in advance to avoid issues since bank branches will close in holiday areas.

Plan for your Bank Transactions

Due to the multiple holidays observed during the Diwali week in October, which includes bank holidays on 20, 21, 22, and 23 of October, customers are advised to complete all important banking arrangements before then. Customers should be aware of weekends and regional holidays, as these can affect routine banking schedules. Any knowledge of local calendars can help with financial management and banking activities during this time.

In short, on 22 October 2025, banks will be closed in certain Indian cities and states to mark significant festivals. Bank customers in cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Lucknow should plan accordingly, as these banks will remain closed on that day. Customers outside of these locations can expect their banks to be open for all services. As always, digital transaction modes will remain operational, and customers will still be able to access most financial services during the festive season.

 Bank holiday information is based on official notifications and regional calendars. Timings and closures may vary by branch and city. Customers are advised to confirm with their local bank before planning any transactions.

Bank Holiday Today 22 October 2025: Complete City-Wise Bank Schedule

