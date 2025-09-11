Battery trains emerging as alternative to diesel traction, says Alstom India MD

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Battery as an alternative to diesel traction is gaining momentum across the world, said Champak Panda, Managing Director of Alstom India’s Rolling Stock & Components division.

“Battery as an alternative to diesel traction is picking up speed. This is a real technological advancement that is happening globally, and we are at the forefront,” said Champak Panda speaking to ANI. He added that Alstom will be supplying lightweight aluminium articulated trains driven by battery for the New Zealand project. Reports suggest the deal is valued at around EUR538 million (approximately Rs 4,842 crore).

He also noted that Alstom continues to work closely with Indian Railways on several projects, including high-speed train technologies, articulated bogey systems, and signalling solutions such as CBTC. “Whatever technologies we have to offer globally, we try to offer them locally here in India as well,” he said.

Panda explained that while India’s rail network is largely electrified and does not currently require battery-based technology, Alstom can provide it if needed. “In India, we have electrified tracks everywhere. So, battery technology is not required here as much as it is now. But if there is a need, we have the technology to cater for it,” he said.

He further informed that 16 battery trains will be developed over the next three years, with the aluminium-bodied trains manufactured at Alstom’s Savli facility in Gujarat. The traction systems for these trains will be produced at its Coimbatore factory, which Panda described as Alstom’s largest components manufacturing site in Asia.

“This facility in Coimbatore develops traction systems, auxiliary converters, driver desks, rolling stock looms and delivers to the Asian, European, North American, South American and Australian markets,” Panda said. He added that about 60 to 65 per cent of the components made in Coimbatore are exported, while the rest are supplied domestically.

The Coimbatore unit, employing over 850 people, including more than 20 per cent women, executes around 83 projects annually. Panda said the plant is expected to increase its capacity to handle over 100 projects by 2026, with plans for expansion already in place.

Highlighting Alstom’s role in advancing rail technology, Panda said, “We are trying our best to be at the forefront of technological advancement and leadership. Today, we have to absorb the technologies that are prevailing while we think about new technologies.”

Panda underlined that India’s Gati Shakti initiative is also pushing efforts to increase train speeds. “One way to do it is by using electricity in multiple units where the coaches themselves have motors and traction capability. This helps the train accelerate much faster, and operating speeds can go up to 180 km per hour,” he said, adding that Alstom is already developing traction converters for the Vande Bharat trains.

Alstom, a France-based global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has a long history in high-speed technology and is engaged in projects worldwide. Panda pointed out that while China has expanded rapidly with about 50,000 kilometres of high-speed rail, Alstom’s high-speed expertise stretches back to the 1970s with record speeds of 570 kilometres per hour on conventional tracks.

“We have the technology and we are supplying high-speed trains in many different markets, including Europe and the United States,” Panda said. (ANI)

