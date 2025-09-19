Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 09:41:07 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bengaluru has further cemented its position as a global technology hub with the inauguration of the largest Rolls-Royce Global Capability Centre (GCC), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday.

In a social media post, Shivakumar highlighted that the development enhances Karnataka’s global stature and reinforces its position as India’s leading aerospace and defence hub.

He said, “Namma Bengaluru – where global giants find their wings! Bengaluru welcomes the largest Rolls-Royce GCC, showcasing our state’s growing global stature. This strengthens Karnataka’s standing as India’s leading aerospace and defence hub and creates new opportunities for innovation”.

He added that Bengaluru’s skilled talent and vibrant ecosystem continue to attract some of the biggest global names in technology.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, along with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron and Rolls-Royce CFO Helen McCabe, on Wednesday inaugurated the company’s newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce’s global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting Civil Aerospace and Defence businesses.

Speaking at the opening of Rolls-Royce Global Capability, MB Patil said, “Rolls-Royce has been one of the oldest and trusted partners in the creation and growth of the Aerospace ecosystem in India. Rolls-Royce’s journey in India, from licensed production of engines with HAL, to supporting India’s armed forces, to driving digital innovation and engineering excellence from Bengaluru, is a story of trust, collaboration, and shared progress.”

“I congratulate Rolls-Royce on the inauguration of its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, which will be home to a strong and talented team powering the company’s global businesses. The Government of Karnataka remains fully committed to supporting such initiatives through progressive policies, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business,” he added.

While Helen McCabe, Chief Financial Officer, Rolls-Royce plc, said, “India is significant to Rolls-Royce’s global journey of innovation and progress. This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country.”

“As we expand our footprint, our focus remains steadfast on building a future-ready ecosystem, where we can co-create solutions with our teams and partners and deliver greater value for customers in India, and worldwide,” McCabe said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aerospacebengaluruDefenceease-of-businessecosystemgccglobal-journeyglobal-statureInnovationkarnatakaRolls-Royceshivakumartech-hub

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens in Red, High on Investors’ Sentiments, Sensex And Nifty Down A Few Points
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Group, Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, One MobiKwik Systems And Many Other In Focus Today
OPPO India brings Grand Festive Sale across its portfolio; Rs 10 Lakh Mega Prize for 10 lucky customers
Online gaming rules to be implemented from October 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw

LATEST NEWS

Chabahar Port: US Revokes Sanctions Waiver, Puts India’s $370M Plan At Risk, Here Is What Experts Say
DUSU Elections 2025: Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus
India re-elected to key bodies of Universal Postal Union for 2025-28
Northeast India Festival 2025: Artists, entrepreneurs converge in Singapore to showcase culture, trade, tourism
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
Josh Inglis ruled out of New Zealand T20I series, Alex Carey named replacement
iPhone 17 Series Launch: Scuffle Breaks Out During Rush Outside Apple Store in Mumbai, Security Intervenes- Watch Video!
Donald Trump Plans To Take Back Bagram Air Base, Hints US Could Hit China’s Nuclear Facilities From Afghanistan
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar

QUICK LINKS