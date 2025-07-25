Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress

Blinkit Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal launched a new ambulance initiative in Gurugram, starting with just five ambulances earlier this year. The idea aimed to provide emergency help in 10 minutes, similar to how Blinkit delivers groceries. Goyal described the project as one of the most difficult and resource-intensive challenges the company has ever taken up. Despite the difficulties, he confirmed that Blinkit is committed to continuing the service. What started as a pilot now operates across nearly half of Gurugram, showing steady growth in both fleet and reach.

Blinkit Ambulances Now Cover Half of Gurugram

Deepinder Goyal shared that Blinkit Ambulances grew from five to twelve vehicles in a few months. Initially, the service operated only around Golf Course Road, but now it covers almost half of Gurugram. The ambulances currently operate from six depots. According to Goyal, the service has responded to 594 calls so far, with 50% of them involving critical emergencies. He added that 83% of the time, Blinkit ambulances reach patients within 10 minutes. These numbers reflect the company’s efforts to bring speed and efficiency into emergency healthcare.

Blinkit Identifies Gaps in Emergency Awareness and Paramedic Training

Goyal said many people still hesitate to call an ambulance during emergencies. Instead, they choose personal vehicles or cabs due to fear that an ambulance may not arrive on time. Blinkit recognised this behaviour as a major hurdle in emergency care. Goyal noted the challenges of finding and training paramedics who can deliver both urgent care and emotional support. To address this, the Blinkit team is now developing an in-house paramedic training program. The goal is to improve both the medical and human aspects of emergency response across India.

Blinkit Ambulances Mark a New Chapter in Emergency Healthcare

Deepinder Goyal described Blinkit Ambulances as more than just a new business venture. “It’s a responsibility we carry close to our hearts. It’s tough, it’s emotional, and it’s still Day 1,” he said. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building trust, ensuring people believe that life-saving help is just 10 minutes away. Goyal invited users who have used Blinkit Ambulances to share their stories. He said those stories will inspire the team to continue their mission.

