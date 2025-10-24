Canada ready to pick up trade negotiations with US, Carney says

(Adds dropped word 'cannot' in para 1) TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday the country stands prepared to pick up trade negotiations with the United States when it is ready, adding that Canada cannot control trade policy with its neighbour to the south. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday night said trade talks with Canada were over in a post on Truth Social, after an Ontario political ad that used Republican icon Ronald Reagan saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Katharine Jackson)

