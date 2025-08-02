Capgemini Hiring 2025: 45,000 New Employees Amid Industry Layoffs, What’s Behind The AI Boom?

Capgemini India hiring for its AI driven processes. The company has announced its plan to hire between 40,000- 45,000 employees in 2025, amid backdrop of extensive layoffs in the Indian IT sector.

Capgemini Hiring 2025: Building AI ready Workforce

The initiative, intended at building an AI ready workforce, signals the company’s assurance to future-focused growth and technological innovation.

According to The Hindu Businessline, around 35–40% of the new recruits will be lateral hires.

It brings experienced talent into critical business functions. There will be the remaining positions, which would therefore be filled by fresh graduates.

Capgemini Jobs for University Freshers

The company will do the rest of the recruitments from over 50 partnered colleges across India. This recruitment boom will create new opportunities for the AI enthusiasts. Capgemini’s association with these institutions is central to its strategy of training entry-level professionals for different AI-focused roles.

This hiring drive comes at a time when companies like Microsoft, TCS, and Intel have reduced their workforce because of AI-driven reform. However, Capgemini’s method underscores a thoughtful effort to upskill rather than downsize. The company prepares its India-based operations for a surge in global demand for cost-effective, innovation-led services.

Capgemini India hiring is Company’s Strategic Move

Capgemini India hiring showcase the strategic move of the company. The company is also planning to acquire WNS. This acquisition is expected to be its largest in terms of headcount. This Capgemini and WNS deals are currently pending for the regulatory approvals.

It will bolster Capgemini’s AI capabilities by integrating WNS’s “agentic AI” solutions into its broader analytics and consulting offerings. The company is expected to generate revenue of around $100–140 million from the merger by 2027.

Capgemini already have 1.75 lakh employees in India. This forthcoming recruitment drive will upgrade Capgemini’s expanding presence and its long-term assurances to the Indian market, even as the IT sector contends with ambiguities amid the AI evolution.

Also Read: Microsoft Joins $4 Trillion Club: How Its AI And Cloud Surge Stack Up Against Nvidia’s Explosive Growth